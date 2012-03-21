FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Qwest notes 'BBB-'
March 21, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Qwest notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Qwest Corp.'s 
proposed senior notes. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company
intends to use proceeds from the notes, along with available cash or additional
borrowings under parent CenturyLink Inc.'s revolving credit facility, to
fund its tender offer to spend up to $500 million to purchase certain of its
outstanding notes due 2015 and 2016. Qwest is a subsidiary of Monroe, La.-based
telecommunications carrier CenturyLink.	
	
The long-term corporate credit rating on CenturyLink is unchanged at 'BB' and 	
the rating outlook remains stable. The rating reflects significant competition 	
in its core consumer wireline phone business from cable telephony and wireless 	
substitution; Standard & Poor's expectation for continued revenue declines 	
because of ongoing access-line losses, which were about 6.6% annually for the 	
12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the Qwest acquisition; 	
integration risk related to the Qwest and Savvis acquisitions; and an 	
aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy with a substantial dividend 	
payout, which limits debt reduction.	
	
Tempering factors include a favorable market position as the third-largest 	
incumbent wireline carrier in the U.S.; solid operating margins and free cash 	
flow generation; modest growth in high-speed data services, which helps 	
mitigate revenue declines from access-line losses; and geographic diversity. 	
We consider the financial risk profile "significant" (based on our criteria), 	
with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 3.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Our 	
leverage calculation includes the present value of operating leases and 	
unfunded postretirement obligations. (For the complete corporate credit rating 	
rationale, see the summary analysis on CenturyLink, published Dec. 22, 2011, 	
on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
CenturyLink Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            BB/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Qwest Corp.	
 Senior Secured nts                 BBB-	
   Recovery Rating                  1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

