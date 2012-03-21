TEXT-S&P rates Qwest notes 'BBB-'

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Qwest Corp.'s proposed senior notes. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes, along with available cash or additional borrowings under parent CenturyLink Inc.'s revolving credit facility, to fund its tender offer to spend up to $500 million to purchase certain of its outstanding notes due 2015 and 2016. Qwest is a subsidiary of Monroe, La.-based telecommunications carrier CenturyLink. The long-term corporate credit rating on CenturyLink is unchanged at 'BB' and the rating outlook remains stable. The rating reflects significant competition in its core consumer wireline phone business from cable telephony and wireless substitution; Standard & Poor's expectation for continued revenue declines because of ongoing access-line losses, which were about 6.6% annually for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the Qwest acquisition; integration risk related to the Qwest and Savvis acquisitions; and an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy with a substantial dividend payout, which limits debt reduction. Tempering factors include a favorable market position as the third-largest incumbent wireline carrier in the U.S.; solid operating margins and free cash flow generation; modest growth in high-speed data services, which helps mitigate revenue declines from access-line losses; and geographic diversity. We consider the financial risk profile "significant" (based on our criteria), with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 3.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Our leverage calculation includes the present value of operating leases and unfunded postretirement obligations. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on CenturyLink, published Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST CenturyLink Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Qwest Corp. Senior Secured nts BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.