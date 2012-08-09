FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Vericrest's residential servicer ratings
August 9, 2012
August 9, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Vericrest's residential servicer ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on the U.S.
residential primary servicer ratings for Vericrest Financial, Inc (Vericrest),
including assigning them a Stable Outlook:

--Primary servicer rating for sub-prime product affirmed at 'RPS2-', Outlook
Stable;
--Special servicer rating affirmed at 'RSS2-', Outlook Stable.

The servicer rating affirmations and Stable Outlook reflect Vericrest's
continued positive performance, innovative customer-centric high-touch servicing
environment and enhanced default servicing strategy. Proactive default efforts
include modifications and focused short sales with defined teams to provide
results.

However, during the review period, there have been management changes within
several key senior positions, including hiring a new CEO, CIO and CAO. The CAO
has prior tenure at Hudson Advisors, an affiliate, including overseeing the
operational, organizational and financial build-out of Vericrest. The new
leadership team is viewed positively, as they possess extensive industry
knowledge.

The ratings also take into consideration the financial condition of Vericrest
and its parent, both non-rated entities, as financial condition is a component
of Fitch's servicer ratings. In addition, the rating reflects changes Fitch made
to its servicer ratings category weighting, which was instituted for all forward
mortgage servicers in 2011.

Finally, the ratings also reflect Fitch's overall concerns for the U.S.
residential servicing industry, which include the ability to maintain high
performance standards while addressing the rising cost of servicing and changes
to industry practices which are likely to me mandated by regulators and other
parties.

Vericrest is owned by Lone Star Funds' Lone Star Fund VI and is headquartered in
Oklahoma City, OK. Founded in 1995, Lone Star Funds provides investor capital to
the funds, while its affiliate company, Hudson Advisors, provides asset
management services. Although Vericrest is Lone Star's sole residential
servicer, it also services third party loans and has plans to further this
offering.

As of March 31, 2012, Vericrest serviced 45,676 loans totaling $6.5 billion. The
current portfolio contains approximately 39,049 subprime loans totaling $6.2
billion, 5,395 subprime closed-end second liens totaling $193.9 million and
approximately 1,200 other loans totaling $111.7 million. Fitch will continue to
monitor Vericrest's ability to manage its growth while maintaining performance
in a changing mortgage servicing environment.

As part of Vericrest's focused default servicing, the company provides an
innovative 'Vericrest Cares' program which is managed by an independent
department focusing on the payment performance of borrowers who have received
modified loans. The program has two focal points: to provide newly modified
borrowers with support by making monthly payment reminder calls; and to aid
existing modified borrowers, offering weekly counseling sessions to improve
their credit score.

The servicer has instituted three distinct teams responsible for establishing
early customer contact and validating borrower information, working with
borrowers in foreclosure, and contacting borrowers who cannot be reached by
performing skip tracing and field visits.

The U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector remains on Negative
Outlook. On Nov 4, 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the entire U.S.
Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding
alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process.

Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a
scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating
levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well
as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating
program, please see Fitch's report 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance
Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011 which is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' . The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

