TEXT-S&P affirms Agrium 'BBB' rating

March 21 - Overview -- On March 20, 2012, Agrium Inc. announced that, as part of its agreement with Glencore International PLC, it plans to acquire Viterra Inc.'s retail stores in Canada and Australia as well as the company's interest in a Medicine Hat, Alta., nitrogen facility. -- As a result, Standard & Poor's is affirming its ratings on Agrium, including its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The transaction is in line with the company's long-term strategy of expanding its retail business. In our opinion, it further solidifies Agrium's market position in the agricultural products retail business. -- While we expect Agrium's debt to rise modestly, Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage is likely to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis, which is well below our leverage target for the current rating of 2.0x-2.5x. -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that, while the announced acquisition will result in a slight increase in Agrium's leverage ratio, in the near term the company's credit metrics will remain strong and leverage will remain below 2x. Rating Action On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Agrium Inc. The outlook is stable. We base the affirmation on Agrium's March 20 announcement that it plans to acquire Viterra Inc.'s (BBB-/Watch Dev/--) retail stores in Canada and Australia as well as the company's interest in a Medicine Hat, Alta., nitrogen facility (this acquisition is part of an agreement between Agrium and Glencore International PLC). The transaction is in line with the company's long-term strategy of expanding its retail business. In our opinion, it further solidifies Agrium's market position in the agricultural products retail business. While we expect the company's debt to rise modestly, Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage is likely to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis, which is well below our leverage target for the current rating of 2.0x-2.5x. Rationale The ratings on Agrium reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's good diversity, competitive cost structure, stable margins in retail, and history of good cash flow generation. These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by the company's participation in the cyclical fertilizer industry and exposure to the fragmented and volatile nitrogen and phosphate markets. Agrium is a vertically integrated fertilizer company that produces all three primary agricultural nutrients: nitrogen, potash, and phosphate; and markets fertilizer, seed, chemicals, and crop protection services through its more than 1,250 retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and Australia. It also manufactures and supplies slow-release specialty fertilizers through its Advanced Technologies business unit. Standard & Poor's considers the company's business risk profile as satisfactory. Over the years, Agrium has diversified into agricultural retail segment and reduced its reliance on the nitrogen business, which we view as volatile. We view the recently announced acquisition of Viterra's stores in Canada and Australia, as likely to further improve the company's business risk profile because retail tends to generate stable margins and offset volatility in earnings from the wholesale segment. Agrium's retail business now represents close to one-third of EBITDA while its wholesale business represents about two-thirds of EBITDA. We also view the retail business as a complement to the company's fertilizer wholesale business as it provides a better understanding of the fertilizer markets and serves as a selling arm for the wholesale business. In addition, Agrium's Vanscoy, Sask., potash operations (which are the third largest in North America) have a long resource life and are considered to be in the top quartile of the industry cost curve. The company is in the process of expanding its potash capacity by 50% to 3 million metric tons by 2014 through brownfield expansions. The company's nitrogen operating facilities have a competitive cost structure relative to that of its North American peers. Agrium's Alberta nitrogen facilities, which represent about 60% of nitrogen production, benefit from lower natural gas prices, while its Profertil S.A. nitrogen joint venture in Argentina and the equity interest in Misr Oil Processing Co. (MOPCO) in Egypt benefit from favorable natural gas contracts. While the recent political unrest in Egypt has resulted in disruptions at MOPCO, and the plant is currently not producing, we expect it to have minimal impact on Agrium's cash flows as the company has only a 26% equity interest in MOPCO. Phosphate production costs are likely to increase in 2013 as Agrium closes its Kapuskasing phosphate mine in Ontario, and has to buy phosphate rock at higher prices. The company has signed a long-term contract with COP S.A. (not rated) for the supply of phosphate rock with the price in part linked to the finished product price. We view Agrium's financial risk profile as intermediate. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Standard & Poor's adjusted debt is about US$3.3 billion. While we expect debt to rise modestly with the announced acquisition of Viterra's stores and interest in the Medicine Hat nitrogen facility, Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage is likely to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis. While we expect some softness in fertilizers demand and prices due to global economic concerns in 2012, we believe Agrium's metrics will remain strong and leverage below 2x in 2013. Agrium has a history of good cash flow generation and its cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to debt, are about 65%. While we expect FFO to debt to decline in 2013, it is likely to remain above 40% in the next two years. Liquidity We consider Agrium's liquidity as adequate as per Standard & Poor's liquidity criteria. We expect the company to use the majority of its cash on hand, which stood at US$1.35 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, to finance the acquisition. As such, Agrium will be relying on its credit facilities for liquidity in the short run. The company had US$1.9 billion available under its various credit facilities as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect liquidity to improve in 2013 on positive free cash flows and for sources to uses to be well above 1.5x in the next two years. While capital expenditures are likely to be high in the next two years, mostly on the potash mine expansion, we expect Agrium to fund its capital expenditures through cash from operations. The company is compliant with bank covenants and has ample cushion. While there is no significant debt maturity in the near term, Agrium does have a US$460 million floating-rate loan due in 2013, which we would expect it to refinance closer to maturity. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that, while the announced acquisition will result in a slight increase in Agrium's leverage ratio, in the near term the company's credit metrics will remain strong and leverage will remain below 2x. However, an upgrade on the company is constrained by management's financial policy and our expectation that Agrium will continue to use excess cash flows for acquisition purposes. We could lower the ratings if, in our view, the company cannot sustain leverage of 2.0x-2.5x and an FFO-to-debt ratio lower than 40% on an ongoing basis due to a prolonged decline in fertilizer prices and volumes, or if management deviates from its conservative financial policy and executes a highly leveraged acquisition. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Agrium Inc. Ratings Affirmed Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.