TEXT-S&P discusses slower growth of U.S. cable sector
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P discusses slower growth of U.S. cable sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 - The U.S. cable industry is showing signs of maturation and is no
longer recession resistant, according to a recent report by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services titled "U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The
Industry Matures," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. Annual growth in
revenue-generating units has slowed among U.S. cable providers, and these
companies continue to lose video subscribers.	
	
"Although weaker growth in the cable industry over the past few years may 	
reflect the anemic economic growth in the U.S.," Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst Naveen Sarma cautioned, "the maturity of the industry makes it tough 	
to determine how much of the slowdown resulted from the economy and how much 	
simply reflects a maturing industry."	
	
Meanwhile, cable providers have been taking on more aggressive financial 	
policies, including dividends and share repurchases, which could constrain 	
upgrades if the trend continues.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

