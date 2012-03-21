TEXT-S&P discusses slower growth of U.S. cable sector

March 21 - The U.S. cable industry is showing signs of maturation and is no longer recession resistant, according to a recent report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. Annual growth in revenue-generating units has slowed among U.S. cable providers, and these companies continue to lose video subscribers. "Although weaker growth in the cable industry over the past few years may reflect the anemic economic growth in the U.S.," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Naveen Sarma cautioned, "the maturity of the industry makes it tough to determine how much of the slowdown resulted from the economy and how much simply reflects a maturing industry." Meanwhile, cable providers have been taking on more aggressive financial policies, including dividends and share repurchases, which could constrain upgrades if the trend continues. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.