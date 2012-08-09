FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns ATF Bank's bonds 'BBB' rating
August 9, 2012
August 9, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns ATF Bank's bonds 'BBB' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ATF Bank's KZT15bn five-year
issue of senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB' and a
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(kaz)'.

The bonds term is five years with a call option in three years. The coupons are
semi-annual at a fixed annual interest rate of 7%.The terms also contain a
change of control clause under which bondholders would receive the right to put
the notes should UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCA) cease to control a majority
stake in ATF. UCA currently owns a 99.74% stake..

ATF bank has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Negative
Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F3', Long-term local currency IDR of 'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook, Viability Rating of 'b-', a National Long-term rating of
'AA+(kaz)' with a Negative Outlook and a Support Rating of '2'. ATF could be
downgraded if UniCredit S.p.A's. ('A-'/Negative) ratings are lowered. A
downgrade is also possible if Fitch believes that further support from the
parent has become less likely, or if a disposal of the subsidiary is being more
actively pursued.

ATF was the fifth-largest bank in Kazakhstan, holding around 6.9% of system
assets, at 1 July 2012. It is primarily a corporate bank with 109 outlets
located throughout Kazakhstan. ATF is ultimately owned by UniCredit S.p.A.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

