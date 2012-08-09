TEXT-S&P rates Olin's unsecured notes 'BB-'

Overview -- Clayton, Mo.-based chlor-alkali producer Olin Corp. is issuing $175 million in unsecured notes to partially fund its acquisition of caustic soda distributor K.A. Steel Chemicals Inc. -- We are assigning a 'BB-' rating and a recovery rating of '5' to the new notes. -- At the same time, we are revising our recovery ratings on Olin's existing unsecured notes to '5' from '6' and raising our issue-level ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- We are also affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings modestly over the next year if Olin integrates this acquisition successfully, continues to improve credit measures, and maintains financial policies that support a higher rating. Rating Action On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' rating and '5' recovery rating to Olin Corp.'s $175 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. At the same time, we revised our recovery ratings on Olin's existing unsecured notes to '5' from '6' and raised our issue-level ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Olin. The outlook is positive. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Olin reflect the company's established market positions in the chlor-alkali industry, good profitability, and adequate liquidity, in our view. We also base our ratings on our belief that management will continue to be financially prudent in terms of growth spending and use of debt leverage. However, the company is also subject to significant cyclicality and volatile operating performance stemming from its large chlor-alkali operations. We characterize Olin's business risk profile as fair and its financial risk profile as significant. Despite our expectation for some continued weakness in chlorine demand, we believe tightness in the caustic soda market will support pricing. In addition, the K.A. Steel acquisition, which we expect to close in 2012, should support Olin's continued progress in generating a greater share of earnings from downstream products that earn higher margins and exhibit less volatility than caustic soda and chlorine. We also expect Olin to remain prudent in managing liquidity as it reduces costs and improves operating efficiency, including transitioning production assets away from outdated mercury-based technologies and integrating the K.A. Steel acquisition. We do not anticipate any further significant acquisitions or capital spending projects beyond 2012. We view a funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio that averages 20% to 30% and total debt to EBITDA that averages 3x to 4x to be the appropriate targets for the current ratings over the course of the chlor-alkali cycle. Pro forma for the financing and acquisition, we expect that Olin's 2012 FFO to total debt ratio will be near the high end of this range and that the ratio could improve modestly in 2013. In addition, with the completion of major capital spending plans in 2012, free operating cash flow could improve to greater than $100 million in 2013. Olin's prudent management of its capital structure and liquidity also support the financial risk profile. We adjust debt to include capitalized operating lease obligations, underfunded postretirement obligations, asset retirement obligations, and environmental reserves. Approximately 70% of Olin's revenue comes from its position as the fourth-largest producer of chlor-alkali in the fragmented North American market. The remaining revenue comes from the Winchester ammunition unit. A growing minority of chlor-alkali revenue comes from less-volatile downstream products, bleach, and hydrochloric acid (HCl). The pricing of bleach is significantly higher than the chlor-alkali electrochemical unit (ECU) pricing and is less cyclical (chlorine and caustic soda are produced simultaneously and in a fixed ratio of 1.0 ton of chlorine to 1.1 tons of caustic soda; this is referred to as an ECU). Because chlor-alkali profitability can fluctuate significantly with changes in supply and demand fundamentals for caustic soda and chlorine, the company has invested in improving earnings stability, including the K.A. Steel acquisition. As of June 30, 2012, adjusted EBITDA margins improved to about 17.8%, primarily reflecting improved pricing. Despite the addition of the lower-margin K.A. Steel distribution business, we expect Olin to maintain EBITDA margins above 15% over the next year. In addition, our assessment of profitability recognizes the threat that overcapacity in the chlor-alkali industry could lead to reduced pricing over the longer term. Our assessment reflects the fact that excess capacity can increase with declines in demand or increases in supply (including new supply additions and the return of previously idled capacity). Liquidity Olin's liquidity is adequate, and we believe it should enable the company to effectively manage through cyclicality in earnings. Pro forma for the K.A. Steel acquisition, we expect the company to have about $40 million cash and $230 million available under its $265 million revolving credit facility. We expect Olin to retain substantial liquidity in the form of cash or access to committed credit facilities to absorb any potential cash flow deterioration associated with cyclical swings in profitability. We also expect the company to use cash balances to fund significant seasonal working capital swings, two mercury plant conversions, the relocation of its Centerfire ammunition production from Illinois to Mississippi, the retirement of near-term maturities, and other growth opportunities. We expect capital spending of about $200 million to $250 million in 2012--up modestly from 2011 but significantly above historical levels. Olin also distributes a sizable dividend of more than $60 million per year that has resulted in neutral to negative discretionary cash flow in the past few years, although we expect this to improve in 2013. Our liquidity assessment also includes the following assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed the company's uses by 1.2x or more; -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; -- Covenant compliance would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, and debt will be at least 15% below covenant limits (covenants include maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage ratios); and -- The company would likely absorb low-probability shocks based on its positive cash flow and available liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Olin to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that stable ECU prices and growing contributions from bleach and HCl should support operating results and credit quality. Based on our forecasts, we could raise the rating modestly if pro forma revenue grows by at least 5% over the next year with a modest improvement in margins, leading to FFO to debt consistently above the 30% level. Such a scenario could result from some recovery in chlor-alkali demand and the successful integration of the K.A. Steel acquisition. We could revise the outlook to stable if pro forma revenues decline by about 5% and gross margins decline by about 150 basis points over the next year, leading to FFO to debt below 25%. Such a scenario could occur if weak caustic soda demand causes ECU pricing to fall and the growth of Olin's bleach and HCl sales slow. We could also revise the outlook to stable or lower ratings if the company further increases debt to fund additional acquisitions or growth spending without offsetting improvements to the business risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Olin Corp. Corporate credit rating BB/Positive/-- New Rating Olin Corp. $175 million senior unsecured due 2022 BB- Recovery rating 5 Upgraded To From Olin Corp. Senior unsecured BB- B+ Recovery rating 5 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.