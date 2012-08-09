FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Olin's unsecured notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- Clayton, Mo.-based chlor-alkali producer Olin Corp. is issuing $175 
million in unsecured notes to partially fund its acquisition of caustic soda 
distributor K.A. Steel Chemicals Inc.
     -- We are assigning a 'BB-' rating and a recovery rating of '5' to the 
new notes.
     -- At the same time, we are revising our recovery ratings on Olin's 
existing unsecured notes to '5' from '6' and raising our issue-level ratings 
to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
     -- We are also affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating.
     -- The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings 
modestly over the next year if Olin integrates this acquisition successfully, 
continues to improve credit measures, and maintains financial policies that 
support a higher rating.
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' rating 
and '5' recovery rating to Olin Corp.'s $175 million senior unsecured notes 
due 2022. At the same time, we revised our recovery ratings on Olin's existing 
unsecured notes to '5' from '6' and raised our issue-level ratings to 'BB-' 
from 'B+'. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a modest 
(10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Olin. The 
outlook is positive.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Olin reflect the company's 
established market positions in the chlor-alkali industry, good profitability, 
and adequate liquidity, in our view. We also base our ratings on our belief 
that management will continue to be financially prudent in terms of growth 
spending and use of debt leverage. However, the company is also subject to 
significant cyclicality and volatile operating performance stemming from its 
large chlor-alkali operations. We characterize Olin's business risk profile as 
fair and its financial risk profile as significant.

Despite our expectation for some continued weakness in chlorine demand, we 
believe tightness in the caustic soda market will support pricing. In 
addition, the K.A. Steel acquisition, which we expect to close in 2012, should 
support Olin's continued progress in generating a greater share of earnings 
from downstream products that earn higher margins and exhibit less volatility 
than caustic soda and chlorine. We also expect Olin to remain prudent in 
managing liquidity as it reduces costs and improves operating efficiency, 
including transitioning production assets away from outdated mercury-based 
technologies and integrating the K.A. Steel acquisition. We do not anticipate 
any further significant acquisitions or capital spending projects beyond 2012.

We view a funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio that averages 20% to 
30% and total debt to EBITDA that averages 3x to 4x to be the appropriate 
targets for the current ratings over the course of the chlor-alkali cycle. Pro 
forma for the financing and acquisition, we expect that Olin's 2012 FFO to 
total debt ratio will be near the high end of this range and that the ratio 
could improve modestly in 2013. In addition, with the completion of major 
capital spending plans in 2012, free operating cash flow could improve to 
greater than $100 million in 2013. Olin's prudent management of its capital 
structure and liquidity also support the financial risk profile. We adjust 
debt to include capitalized operating lease obligations, underfunded 
postretirement obligations, asset retirement obligations, and environmental 
reserves.

Approximately 70% of Olin's revenue comes from its position as the 
fourth-largest producer of chlor-alkali in the fragmented North American 
market. The remaining revenue comes from the Winchester ammunition unit. A 
growing minority of chlor-alkali revenue comes from less-volatile downstream 
products, bleach, and hydrochloric acid (HCl). The pricing of bleach is 
significantly higher than the chlor-alkali electrochemical unit (ECU) pricing 
and is less cyclical (chlorine and caustic soda are produced simultaneously 
and in a fixed ratio of 1.0 ton of chlorine to 1.1 tons of caustic soda; this 
is referred to as an ECU).

Because chlor-alkali profitability can fluctuate significantly with changes in 
supply and demand fundamentals for caustic soda and chlorine, the company has 
invested in improving earnings stability, including the K.A. Steel 
acquisition. As of June 30, 2012, adjusted EBITDA margins improved to about 
17.8%, primarily reflecting improved pricing. Despite the addition of the 
lower-margin K.A. Steel distribution business, we expect Olin to maintain 
EBITDA margins above 15% over the next year.

In addition, our assessment of profitability recognizes the threat that 
overcapacity in the chlor-alkali industry could lead to reduced pricing over 
the longer term. Our assessment reflects the fact that excess capacity can 
increase with declines in demand or increases in supply (including new supply 
additions and the return of previously idled capacity).

Liquidity
Olin's liquidity is adequate, and we believe it should enable the company to 
effectively manage through cyclicality in earnings. Pro forma for the K.A. 
Steel acquisition, we expect the company to have about $40 million cash and 
$230 million available under its $265 million revolving credit facility.

We expect Olin to retain substantial liquidity in the form of cash or access 
to committed credit facilities to absorb any potential cash flow deterioration 
associated with cyclical swings in profitability. We also expect the company 
to use cash balances to fund significant seasonal working capital swings, two 
mercury plant conversions, the relocation of its Centerfire ammunition 
production from Illinois to Mississippi, the retirement of near-term 
maturities, and other growth opportunities. We expect capital spending of 
about $200 million to $250 million in 2012--up modestly from 2011 but 
significantly above historical levels. Olin also distributes a sizable 
dividend of more than $60 million per year that has resulted in neutral to 
negative discretionary cash flow in the past few years, although we expect 
this to improve in 2013.

Our liquidity assessment also includes the following assumptions:

     -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed the 
company's uses by 1.2x or more;
     -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA;
     -- Covenant compliance would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, and debt will 
be at least 15% below covenant limits (covenants include maximum leverage and 
minimum interest coverage ratios); and
     -- The company would likely absorb low-probability shocks based on its 
positive cash flow and available liquidity.
 
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Olin to be 
published later on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that stable ECU prices and 
growing contributions from bleach and HCl should support operating results and 
credit quality. Based on our forecasts, we could raise the rating modestly if 
pro forma revenue grows by at least 5% over the next year with a modest 
improvement in margins, leading to FFO to debt consistently above the 30% 
level. Such a scenario could result from some recovery in chlor-alkali demand 
and the successful integration of the K.A. Steel acquisition.

We could revise the outlook to stable if pro forma revenues decline by about 
5% and gross margins decline by about 150 basis points over the next year, 
leading to FFO to debt below 25%. Such a scenario could occur if weak caustic 
soda demand causes ECU pricing to fall and the growth of Olin's bleach and HCl 
sales slow. We could also revise the outlook to stable or lower ratings if the 
company further increases debt to fund additional acquisitions or growth 
spending without offsetting improvements to the business risk profile.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Olin Corp.
Corporate credit rating                BB/Positive/--     


New Rating
Olin Corp. 
$175 million senior unsecured
 due 2022                               BB-                
Recovery rating                         5                  


Upgraded
                                       To                 From
Olin Corp.
Senior unsecured                       BB-                B+
Recovery rating                        5                  6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
