TEXT-S&P raises Goldman Sachs Japan short-term rating to 'A-1'
August 9, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Goldman Sachs Japan short-term rating to 'A-1'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd. is the registered Japanese broker-dealer 
and indirect subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and we consider
it "core" to Goldman Sachs under our group rating methodology.
     -- We are assigning a 'A' issuer credit rating on GSJCL, in line with the 
ratings on other core operating subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs.
     -- We are raising the short-term issuer credit and commercial paper 
ratings on GSJCL to 'A-1' from 'A-2'.
     -- The outlook is negative, reflecting the rating outlook on Goldman 
Sachs.

Rating Action
On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term 
issuer credit rating on Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd. (GSJCL), the registered 
Japanese broker-dealer and indirect subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 
(GS or Goldman; A-/Negative/A-2). The outlook is negative. At the same time, 
we raised the short-term issuer credit and commercial paper ratings on GSJCL 
to 'A-1' from 'A-2'. 

Rationale
Based in Tokyo, GSJCL is the main point of contact for Goldman's clients in 
Japan. It offers its clients a full range of broker-dealer and 
investment-banking services, including trading of fixed income, currencies, 
commodities, and equities through its securities business, as well as merger 
and acquisition advice through its investment-banking business. GSJCL is 
registered as a broker-dealer with the Financial Services Agency of Japan, 
which is its primary regulator. It had JPY4.2 trillion of balance-sheet assets 
as of March 31, 2012, and it maintains a capital buffer well in excess of 
regulatory minimums.

We classify GSJCL as a "core" subsidiary under our group rating methodology, 
so our ratings on GSJCL are the same as those on Goldman's primary operating 
subsidiaries. This classification reflects GSJCL's close operational 
integration with many of Goldman's other business lines and its important role 
in the overall strategies of the company. It also recognizes the capital and 
funding support GS provides to GSJCL.

Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting that on the ratings on GS. We expect that 
our ratings on GSJCL will move in line with those on GS. We could lower the 
ratings on GSJCL further if we no longer consider it to be core to GS. This 
could result from a period of sustained weak operating performance at GSJCL, 
or evidence that its activities are of diminishing importance to the parent 
company.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., March 12, 2012
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
New Rating; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Negative/A-1     --/--/A-2

Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd.
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                A-2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

