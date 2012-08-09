FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Unipol Assicurazioni rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

S&P cuts Unipol Assicurazioni rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- On July 19, 2012, Unipol group's holding company, Unipol Gruppo 
Finanziario SpA  (UGF), made a EUR339.5 million capital infusion into
Premafin HP, Fondiaria-SAI Spa's holding company, and on Aug. 1, 2012, UGF
concluded its EUR1.1 billion shareholder rights' offer period. Of the newly
issued shares, 66% was subscribed for a total value of EUR725.8 million. The
unsubscribed shares will be offered on the market and are guaranteed by a pool
of banks, subject to specific clauses.
     -- As a result of the increased financial and management commitment to 
Premafin HP and Fondiaria-SAI, we have taken the view that Unipol group's 
overall financial risk profile has weakened. 
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term counterparty credit and 
financial strength ratings on Unipol group's major operating entity, Unipol 
Assicurazioni SpA, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We are also lowering the long-term 
counterparty credit rating on its parent UGF to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
     -- We are maintaining our CreditWatch with negative implications on all 
Unipol group entities, reflecting our view that the merger and integration 
plans carry high execution risk and financial uncertainties, and, if executed, 
could further weaken Unipol group's financial risk profile.


Rating Action
On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 
'BBB+' its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on 
Italy-based composite insurer Unipol Assicurazioni SpA. We also lowered to 
'BB+' from 'BBB-' the long-term counterparty credit rating on the Unipol 
group's holding company, Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF).

All ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications where they were 
originally placed on Dec. 9, 2011.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view of Unipol's weakening financial risk profile 
following its increased financial and management commitment to the Premafin 
group, inclusive of its EUR339.5 million investment in Premafin HP capital and 
potential EUR140 million investment in Fondiaria-SAI SpA (B+/Watch Pos/--) 
savings shares. In our opinion, the benefits of the EUR725.8 million received so
far on the EUR1.1 billion capital increase are more than offset by its financial
commitments and resulting weaker investment profile, weakened financial 
flexibility, and increasing weight of the Premafin group business and 
financial risk profiles on Unipol's financial strength. We have also revised 
our opinion of Unipol's management and corporate strategy to marginally 
negative from marginally positive to reflect the scale of the financial and 
operational challenge in embarking on such a transaction in very difficult 
market conditions. 

Under Standard & Poor's capital model, were the merger of Unipol Assicurazioni 
with Premafin HP, Fondiaria-SAI SpA, and Milano Assicurazioni SpA completed, 
we believe the merged group would have little excess of capital at the 'BBB' 
rating level. We also believe it would have a low quality of capital owing to 
the higher reliance on unrealized gains on properties and other soft capital 
elements. While the level of financial leverage would remain relatively high 
at 30%, it would still be within tolerances at its current rating level. Given 
the combined entities' capital adequacy and very constrained financial 
flexibility, the merged group would, in our view, have little flexibility to 
absorb potential nonrecurring costs resulting from a challenging integration 
in a difficult macroeconomic and financial environment. 

In our view, the merger involves significant execution risk. The pro forma 
profitability of the merged group could be undermined by:

     -- Further loss reserves strengthening;
     -- Further asset impairments; and/or
     -- Other nonrecurring costs related to the integration, and to legal, 
claw-back, and compensatory actions from shareholders, listing authorities, 
and creditors.

The ratings on Unipol reflect our view of its leading position in the Italian 
insurance market, good and improving underlying earnings, and good liquidity. 
These positives are, in our view, offset by marginal financial flexibility, 
and our marginally negative management and corporate strategy assessment.

CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within 
the next three months, when the merger with the Premafin group is effectively 
completed (or otherwise).

The CreditWatch status reflects the increasing probability of Unipol 
Assicurazioni's merger with Premafin, Fondiaria-SAI, and Milano Assicurazioni. 
We believe this merger could weaken Unipol group's currently good financial 
risk profile since the Fondiaria-SAI group's operating companies have a 'B+' 
credit profile.

We could lower the ratings on Unipol Assicurazioni up to one notch on the 
completion of the merger, depending on the final group structure, level of 
capital, and potential materialization of nonrecurring costs at both the 
Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol group levels. We estimate that the pro forma 
capitalization for the group would be in the 'BBB' range. Were the actual 
capital position to be materially weaker than this assumption, the downside to 
the rating could be greater than one notch.

Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if the merger is aborted or if Unipol 
group's financial risk profile remained good post-merger, if management 
established conservative financial targets, and capital was resilient to 
nonrecurring costs and was expected to remain in the 'BBB' range.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Italy-Based Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Long-Term 'BBB+' Ratings Remain 
On CreditWatch Negative On Merger Uncertainty, May 3, 2012
     -- Ratings On Italy-Based Fondiaria-SAI SpA And Subsidiaries Raised To 
'B+' On Improved Capital Adequacy; On Watch Positive, Aug. 9, 2012
Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Unipol Assicurazioni SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Watch Neg/--   BBB+/Watch Neg/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Watch Neg/--   BBB+/Watch Neg/--
 Subordinated*                          BB+/Watch Neg      BBB-/Watch Neg

*Guaranteed by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BB+/Watch Neg/--   BBB-/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+/Watch Neg      BBB-/Watch Neg



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

