TEXT-Fitch affirms EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Group at 'A+'
August 9, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Group at 'A+'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Group Ltd's
(EENG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. 

EENG's IDR is aligned with the IDR of Electricite de France (EDF, 'A+'/Stable) 
and reflects strong legal, operational, and strategic ties between EENG and EDF.
EDF indirectly owns 80% of EENG's parent, with Centrica Plc ('A'/Stable) owning 
the remaining 20%. EENG receives tangible financial and operational support from
EDF and its affiliates and Fitch expects that it will continue to receive the 
same level of support in the future. EENG is the holding company of EDF Energy 
Nuclear Generation Limited (EENGL), which is the owner and operator of the 
nuclear power generation fleet in the UK. EDF and Centrica share the whole of 
the electricity output in line with their shareholdings.

EENGL owns and operates about 9GW of nuclear powered electricity generation 
capacity in the UK consisting of seven advanced gas-cooled reactors (AGR) and 
one pressurised water reactor (PWR). Nuclear generation provides low-cost and 
carbon free electricity in a carbon-conscious legislative and regulatory 
environment. The carbon floor price, which is likely to be passed through the 
future wholesale electricity prices in the UK, should enhance cash flow from 
EENGL's nuclear plants. Fitch considers EENGL's ownership of nuclear power 
generation capacity with a strong dispatch curve position to be credit positive 
for EENG's standalone credit profile.

EENGL's standalone credit profile is weak due to the merchant nature of its 
operating cash flow. Exposure to wholesale electricity market volatility, due to
the lack of long-term electricity sales contracts, increases unpredictability in
a merchant generator's cash flow. The merchant risk and the funding of 
collateral postings are mitigated by EDF buying the output from EENGL in 
three-year rolling tranches through its subsidiary, EDF Energy plc. 

Nuclear plant operations are inherently risky and prone to long-term unplanned 
outages. Operational support from EDF mitigates the adverse, long-term impact of
the equipment failure on cash flow. EENGL also benefits from EDF's technical 
expertise in improving plant operations as the company has already seen 
improvement in its plant capacity utilisation since its acquisition by EDF. 
Fitch believes that EENGL should achieve about 55TWh annually in generation over
the forecast period of 2012-14 with operational and technical support from EDF 
Energy.     

The average age of EENGL's nuclear plants is approximately 28 years and EENGL is
committed to extending the operating life of its nuclear generating assets to 
maximise economic value of these plants where it is safe and technologically 
feasible. The management's current investment plan should extend the economic 
lives of the AGR fleet by an average of seven years over the operating lives 
declared in 2009. EENG does not plan to invest in any new nuclear power 
generation facilities, although EDF's planned investment will be channelled 
through an EENG affiliate.

There were no shortfalls in the operational safety of the company's nuclear 
power stations under the recently completed comprehensive and transparent risk 
assessment or the "stress test" ordered by the European Nuclear Safety 
Regulators Group (ENSRG). However, the company is planning to undertake 
additional investment to enhance safety measures in light of the safety review 
by the company after Fukushima nuclear accident. This will add to the unit cost 
of power generation given the age and the remaining operating life of these 
assets, but the agency believes that the company should be able to fund these 
additional costs from its cash flow from operations.

The company has sufficient liquidity, including GBP325m available through its 
subsidiary, British Energy Bond Finance plc, and an additional GBP400m available
from Lake Acquisitions in inter-company facilities supported by EDF and 
Centrica. In addition to these undrawn inter-company facilities, EDF (the 
ultimate parent of EENG) also has strong liquidity to support the company's 
future capital needs. EDF's FYE11 liquidity of EUR25.8bn included EUR5.7bn in 
cash and cash equivalents, short-term liquid investments of EUR9bn, and 
EUR11.1bn in committed undrawn credit facilities. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a 
positive rating action include:

- An upgrade of EDF and its continued support for EENG would be positive for the
ratings.

Fitch does not expect the circumstances necessary for a positive action based on
EENG's standalone profile to arise due to the status of EENGL's assets and the 
weak macroeconomic environment. 

Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to 
negative rating action include:

- A reduction in EDF's tangible support or its rating would be considered 
negative for EENG's rating.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' and 'Parent and 'Subsidiary 
Rating Linkage', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
