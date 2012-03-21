TEXT-Fitch cuts 1 tranche of Ayt Kutxa transactions

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed five tranches of the Ayt Kutxa Hipotecario transactions, two Spanish RMBS transactions originated and serviced by Kutxabank S.A. ('A-'/Negative/'F2'), as follows: AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, FTA (Ayt Kutxa I) Class A (ISIN ES0370153001): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN ES0370153019): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN ES0370153027): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, FTA (Ayt Kutxa II) Class A (ISIN ES0370154009): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN ES0370154017): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative Class C (ISIN ES0370154025): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE): '50%' Kutxabank was formed in January 2012, following the merger of four former saving banks, including Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzkoa y San Sebastian, which is the originator of the loans in the underlying portfolios (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on 5 Spanish Medium-Size Caja Banks", dated 09 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The downgrade of Ayt Kutxa I's class C notes is a result of the low credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated notes. CE is provided by a fully funded reserve fund of EUR13.5m (1.8% of the initial notes balance). Despite the good performance of the underlying portfolio compared to Ayt Kutxa II, Fitch believes that the CE available to the most junior notes is insufficient to withstand 'BBBsf' stresses. Loans in arrears by more than three months remain low compared to other Fitch-rated Spanish RMBS transactions, as well as Ayt Kutxa II. However, in more recent months, there has been a slight upward trend in the early stage arrears, reflecting a decline in borrower affordability. The agency has concerns that this trend may translate into an increase in late stage arrears and defaults in upcoming payment dates. To date, the gross excess spread available in Ayt Kutxa I remains limited in comparison to the volume of arrears currently in the pipeline. In January 2012, Fitch calculated an average gross excess spread of less than 0.1% of the current asset balance for the past four interest payment periods, while loans in arrears by more than three months, which have a higher propensity to default, stood at 0.5%. Defaults are defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months and are currently fully provisioned for using excess spread generated by the pool. As of January 2012, Ayt Kutxa II's reserve fund stood at EUR13.3m (target amount of EUR27.6m). The utilisation of the reserve fund to date is a result of provisions for period defaults exceeding the gross excess spread generated by the pool. To date, cumulative gross defaults were calculated as 2.8% of the initial asset balance. Over the past four collection periods, the volume of defaulted loans remained limited compared to previous periods, allowing the reserve fund to top-up by EUR6.9m. The replenishment was also partially due to recoveries received on defaulted loans (EUR10.9m). Fitch believes that the majority of these recoveries were made possible through refinancing agreements with the bank rather than proceeds from the sale of properties. The low prepayment rates and the limited volume of true recoveries generated to date by both transactions reflect the ongoing economic stress in the market, with high unemployment, limited refinancing opportunities and an illiquid housing market. In Fitch's view, the transactions remain highly reliant on the flow of recoveries. For this reason, the agency has applied conservative assumptions in its assessment of future recoveries from defaulted loans. As a result a '50%' recovery estimate has been assigned to Ayt Kutxa II's most junior notes. The Negative Outlook on the most senior notes of both transactions reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions", dated 01 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch understands that a portion of loans in the portfolios have had modifications to their original terms and conditions, which resulted in either a margin reduction or maturity extension (1.9% and 0.3% of the current pool balance in Ayt Kutxa I and II, respectively). To reflect the affordability strain that borrowers may be under, Fitch has applied higher default probability assumptions for such loans. Principal redemption of the notes in both transactions remains fully sequential, resulting in the increase in CE available to the senior and mezzanine notes, thus resulting in an affirmation of their ratings. Fitch does not expect the pro-rata conditions to be met in Ayt Kutxa I in the near term. Fitch notes that Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) is the account bank and the paying agent in the two transactions. Following the downgrade of its Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2' the entity is no longer eligible to perform these roles (see "Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative", dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch understands that the issuer is considering remedial actions to mitigate the increased counterparty exposure in the two transactions (see "Fitch Assessing Spanish Structured Finance Counterparty Exposure to CECA's Rating", dated 29 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The agency will provide commentary as and when further details are made available. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports and loan-by-loan data. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 11 August 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 12 March 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - South Africa Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance