TEXT-Fitch affirms Bio-PAPPEL's ratings at 'B'
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Bio-PAPPEL's ratings at 'B'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bio-PAPPEL, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bio-Pappel) at 'B'. Fitch
has also affirmed Bio-Pappel's USD $250 million senior notes due 2016 at
'B/RR4'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Bio-Pappel's ratings reflect its leading market position in the pulp and paper
sector in Mexico, cost structure related to its strategy of only using recycled
fibers, geographical diversification of revenues, low level of
environmental/political risks, as well as the relatively stable EBITDA
generation of the past three-years, due to a somewhat favorable operating
environment. This environment has translated in a stable performance of its
packaging division and a rebound in the performance of its paper division.

The ratings reflect Bio-Pappel's leverage relative to the stress upon its cash
flow when raw material and energy costs rise, small scale when compared to
international players, tough competitive environment, and weak debt repayment
record. The 'RR/4' Recovery Rating reflects an average recovery prospects given
default. 'RR4' rated securities have characteristics consistent with securities
historically recovering 31% - 50% of current principal and related interest.

The company's performance over the last year is a result of a tightened spread
between its average sales price and the cost of its main inputs, namely recycled
paper products such as old corrugated containers (OCC) and old newspaper (ONP),
as well as energy. This spread has averaged USD $73 per ton for the Last 12
Months (LTM) ended in 2Q'12, generating about USD $69 million of EBITDA, also in
LTM terms, results that are below those of the same period in 2011, when the
spread averaged USD $82 per ton and EBITDA was about USD $82 million.

The firm has and will continue making efforts to contain these costs by
increasing its self sourcing of recycled fibers, by operational efficiencies,
and by entering into financial hedges. Volatility in Bio-Pappel's operational
performance over the past 10 years reflects the company's limited ability to
pass through cost increases. Prices for OCC and ONP have increased in Mexico and
the United States, due to purchases by Chinese manufacturers.

Energy is Bio-Pappel's second most important production cost after recycled
fiber, and management has undertaken several initiatives seeking to mitigate its
exposure to it, including investments in cogeneration and derivatives contracts.
The ratings factor in this continued vulnerability to rising raw material and
energy costs.

Reported total debt to EBITDA, as of 2Q'12 LTM, was 3.6 times (x) and EBITDA to
interest expense was 3.3x; compared to full year 2011, which came about 5.1x and
2.9x, respectively. Currently, debt to EBITDA benefits from the adoption of
IFRS, which allows for fair value accounting of debt. On nominal terms the ratio
was 4.1x for 2Q'12 LTM (2.9x, on a net debt basis).

Going forward, Fitch expects that these ratios could slightly strengthen due to
somewhat higher EBITDA generation. Fitch does not envision Bio-Pappel
undertaking new debt issuances in the short term, so its debt maturity profile
should remain stable, with most of its debt coming due in 2016.

Near-term liquidity risk is minimal as the company pays only 7% of interest on
the 2016 notes (about $17.5 million USD per year) until the end of 2013, when
the rate steps up to 10%. Should the market make an unfavorable turn, the
company has a partial PIK option for 2010 up to 2012. Currently, the company
holds about USD $80 million in cash and marketable securities.

Key Rating Drivers
Positive factors to credit quality would include the company improving and
sustaining EBITDA margins due to operational efficiencies, successfully widening
and stabilizing the spread between price and cost per ton, which in turn could
result in more constant EBITDA generation, or a reduction in the company's
indebtedness, which could reduce leverage's levels and variability. A persistent
weakening of the spread between price and cost per ton, resulting in lower cash
generation, could be a negative factor for the ratings.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers'
(May 4, 2012);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
