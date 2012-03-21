TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 18 re-REMIC deals

OVERVIEW -- We reviewed 18 U.S. RMBS re-REMIC transactions issued in 2009 and 2010. All of these transactions pay interest on a pro rata basis, except for two which pay interest on a sequential basis. -- We lowered our ratings on 45 classes from 11 transactions and removed four of them from CreditWatch with negative implications. We downgraded six classes from BCAP LLC 2010-RR5-I Trust to 'D (sf)' based on our interest shortfall criteria. -- We affirmed our ratings on 392 classes from 10 transactions with lowered ratings and seven other transactions and removed seven of them from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We withdrew our ratings on three classes from two transactions that were paid in full. -- We based our rating actions on our analysis of expected interest and principal, when applicable, payable to these classes of securities under our applicable rating scenario stresses. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 45 classes from 11 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transactions issued in 2009 and 2010. We removed four of the lowered ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 392 classes from 10 transactions with lowered ratings and seven other transactions, and removed seven of them from CreditWatch with negative implications. We also withdrew our ratings on three classes from two transactions that were paid in full (see list). The 18 transactions in this review pay interest on a pro rata basis, except for two (RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-6 and JP Morgan Resecuritization Trust 2010-4), which pay interest sequentially. We intend our ratings on the re-REMIC classes to address the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal. We reviewed the interest and principal amounts due on the underlying securities, which are then passed through to the applicable re-REMIC classes. We applied our loss projections, incorporating our loss assumptions, to the underlying collateral to identify the principal and interest amounts that could be passed through from the underlying securities under our rating scenario stresses. We stressed our loss projections at various rating categories to assess whether the re-REMIC classes could withstand the stressed losses associated with their ratings while receiving timely payment of interest and principal consistent with our criteria. RATING ACTIONS Banc of America Funding 2009-R7 Trust Series 2009-R7 Rating Class CUSIP To From 4-A-2 05955GAS7 A- (sf) AAA (sf) BCAP LLC 2010-RR3 Trust Series 2010-RR3 Rating Class CUSIP To From III-A1 05532WBA2 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg XII-A1 05532WFN0 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg X-A1 05532WEN1 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg BCAP LLC 2010-RR5-I Trust Series 2010-RR5-I Rating Class CUSIP To From I-A1 05532UAA7 D (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg I-A2 05532UAB5 D (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg I-A3 05532UAC3 D (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg I-A4 05532UAD1 D (sf) BB+ (sf) I-A5 05532UAE9 D (sf) BB (sf) I-A6 05532UAF6 D (sf) BB (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-4 Series 2009-4 Rating Class CUSIP To From 10A2 17315EBE2 CC (sf) CCC (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-6 Series 2009-6 Rating Class CUSIP To From 5A2 17315JAK8 CC (sf) CCC (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-8 Series 2009-8 Rating Class CUSIP To From 7A2 17315NAR4 CC (sf) BB- (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-9 Series 2009-9 Rating Class CUSIP To From 2A3 17315XAF8 CC (sf) BBB (sf) CSMC Series 2009-7R Series 2009-7R Rating Class CUSIP To From 5-A8 12641QAV4 A+ (sf) AA (sf) 4-A7 12641QAL6 BB (sf) BBB- (sf) 6-A2 12641QAX0 CCC (sf) B (sf) 12-A4 12641QCR1 B+ (sf) BB (sf) 5-A3 12641QAQ5 B+ (sf) BB- (sf) 4-A1 12641QAE2 CCC (sf) B- (sf) 5-A1 12641QAN2 A+ (sf) AA (sf) 13-A2 12641QCX8 B+ (sf) BB (sf) 6-A1 12641QAW2 BB (sf) BBB- (sf) 16-A1 12641QDV1 CCC (sf) B- (sf) 5-A2 12641QAP7 BB+ (sf) BBB (sf) 4-A8 12641QAM4 CCC (sf) B- (sf) 1-A3 12641QEX6 BB (sf) BBB (sf) 6-A6 12641QBB7 BB (sf) BBB- (sf) 1-A2 12641QEW8 BBB+ (sf) A (sf) 16-A5 12641QDZ2 CCC (sf) B- (sf) 13-A3 12641QCY6 CCC (sf) B (sf) 15-A4 12641QDQ2 CC (sf) CCC (sf) CSMC Series 2010-2R Series 2010-2R Rating Class CUSIP To From 6-A-1 12643GDK5 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg CSMC Series 2010-9R Series 2010-9R Rating Class CUSIP To From 72-A-8 12644PJE2 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg 72-A-9 12644PJF9 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg Deutsche Mortgage Securities Inc. Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009 RS@ Series 2009-RS2 Rating Class CUSIP To From IV-A-2 25158EBC9 CCC (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg III-A-2 25158EAR7 CC (sf) CCC (sf) IV-A-1 25158EBB1 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-12 Series 2009-12 Rating Class CUSIP To From 6-A-1 46634BCW0 AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) 6-A-6 46634BDB5 AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) 6-A-4 46634BCZ3 AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) 9-A-2 46634BEV0 CC (sf) BBB (sf) 6-A-8 46634BDD1 AA+ (sf) AAA (sf) 6-A-2 46634BCX8 B- (sf) BBB+ (sf) RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-12 Series 2009-12 Rating Class CUSIP To From 4-A2 74928UAK3 B- (sf) BB (sf) RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-6 Series 2009-6 Rating Class CUSIP To From 2-A2 74928XAR2 CC (sf) BB+ (sf) 12-A4 74928XGD7 BB- (sf) AAA (sf) 3-A2 74928XBB6 CC (sf) BBB- (sf) 12-A3 74928XGC9 BB- (sf) AAA (sf) 1-A2 74928XAF8 CC (sf) BBB- (sf) 18-A1 74928XDG3 AA (sf) AAA (sf) 18-A2 74928XDH1 CC (sf) CCC (sf) RATINGS AFFIRMED Banc of America Funding 2009-R7 Trust Series 2009-R7 Class CUSIP Rating 4-A-1 05955GAR9 AAA (sf) BCAP LLC 2010-RR3 Trust Series 2010-RR3 Class CUSIP Rating XII-A5 05532WFS9 A (sf) X-A11 05532WEY7 BBB (sf) III-A10 05532WBK0 A (sf) III-A9 05532WBJ3 AA (sf) III-A8 05532WBH7 BBB (sf) III-A5 05532WBE4 A (sf) XII-A10 05532WFX8 A (sf) X-A7 05532WEU5 BBB (sf) XI-A7 05532WFG5 BBB (sf) X-A10 05532WEX9 A (sf) X-A3 05532WEQ4 AA (sf) XI-A9 05532WFJ9 AA (sf) III-A7 05532WBG9 BBB (sf) XII-A3 05532WFQ3 AA (sf) X-A5 05532WES0 A (sf) XII-A11 05532WFY6 BBB (sf) XI-A11 05532WFL4 BBB (sf) XII-A8 05532WFV2 BBB (sf) III-A3 05532WBC8 AA (sf) XI-A1 05532WFA8 AAA (sf) XII-A7 05532WFU4 BBB (sf) X-A9 05532WEW1 AA (sf) XI-A10 05532WFK6 A (sf) XII-A9 05532WFW0 AA (sf) X-A8 05532WEV3 BBB (sf) III-A11 05532WBL8 BBB (sf) XI-A8 05532WFH3 BBB (sf) XI-A3 05532WFC4 AA (sf) XI-A5 05532WFE0 A (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-4 Series 2009-4 Class CUSIP Rating 10A1 17315EBD4 AAA (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-6 Series 2009-6 Class CUSIP Rating 5A1 17315JAJ1 AAA (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-8 Series 2009-8 Class CUSIP Rating 7A1 17315NAQ6 AAA (sf) Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-9 Series 2009-9 Class CUSIP Rating 1A2 17315XAB7 AAA (sf) 6A1 17315XAN1 AAA (sf) 2A2 17315XAE1 BBB+ (sf) 2A1 17315XAD3 AAA (sf) 6A2 17315XAP6 AAA (sf) 1A3 17315XAC5 AAA (sf) CSMC Series 2009-7R Series 2009-7R Class CUSIP Rating 5-A5 12641QAS1 CC (sf) 12-A2 12641QCP5 A (sf) 2-A4 12641QFF4 AAA (sf) 10-A6 12641QCG5 AAA (sf) 15-A6 12641QDS8 AAA (sf) 12-A6 12641QCT7 AAA (sf) 5-A4 12641QAR3 CCC (sf) 2-A1 12641QFC1 AAA (sf) 7-A2 12641QBD3 A (sf) 16-A3 12641QDX7 AAA (sf) 9-A1 12641QBU5 AAA (sf) 7-A4 12641QBF8 CCC (sf) 7-A7 12641QBJ0 AAA (sf) 2-A6 12641QFH0 AAA (sf) 9-A4 12641QBX9 B (sf) 12-A8 12641QCV2 AAA (sf) 7-A6 12641QBH4 AAA (sf) 7-A1 12641QBC5 AAA (sf) 6-A3 12641QAY8 CC (sf) 15-A5 12641QDR0 CC (sf) 1-A4 12641QEY4 CCC (sf) 15-A7 12641QDT6 AAA (sf) 14-A3 12641QDE9 CCC (sf) 10-A1 12641QCB6 AAA (sf) 16-A4 12641QDY5 AAA (sf) 12-A5 12641QCS9 CC (sf) 3-A3 12641QAA0 CCC (sf) 15-A2 12641QDN9 CCC (sf) 15-A1 12641QDM1 CCC (sf) 4-A6 12641QAK8 AA (sf) 10-A2 12641QCC4 A (sf) 4-A3 12641QAG7 CCC (sf) 4-A2 12641QAF9 CCC (sf) 9-A3 12641QBW1 BBB (sf) 16-A2 12641QDW9 CC (sf) 2-A5 12641QFG2 AAA (sf) 13-A7 12641QDB5 A (sf) 12-A3 12641QCQ3 BBB (sf) 14-A5 12641QDG4 CCC (sf) 1-A6 12641QFA5 AAA (sf) 6-A4 12641QAZ5 AAA (sf) 2-A2 12641QFD9 A (sf) 12-A7 12641QCU4 AAA (sf) 15-A3 12641QDP4 CCC (sf) 11-A1 12641QCH3 AAA (sf) 14-A4 12641QDF6 CCC (sf) 1-A7 12641QFB3 AAA (sf) 1-A5 12641QEZ1 AAA (sf) 1-A1 12641QEV0 AAA (sf) 9-A7 12641QCA8 AAA (sf) 7-A3 12641QBE1 BBB (sf) 5-A7 12641QAU6 AAA (sf) 10-A3 12641QCD2 CC (sf) 14-A2 12641QDD1 CCC (sf) 3-A1 12641QFJ6 AAA (sf) 3-A5 12641QAC6 AAA (sf) 4-A4 12641QAH5 CCC (sf) 12-A1 12641QCN0 AAA (sf) 3-A6 12641QAD4 AAA (sf) 9-A6 12641QBZ4 AAA (sf) 2-A3 12641QFE7 B- (sf) 15-A8 12641QDU3 CCC (sf) 6-A5 12641QBA9 AAA (sf) 11-A2 12641QCJ9 BB- (sf) 11-A4 12641QCL4 AAA (sf) 9-A2 12641QBV3 A (sf) 11-A5 12641QCM2 AAA (sf) 3-A2 12641QFK3 BBB+ (sf) 13-A5 12641QDA7 AAA (sf) 13-A6 12641QFL1 AAA (sf) 9-A5 12641QBY7 AAA (sf) 13-A1 12641QCW0 A (sf) 13-A4 12641QCZ3 CC (sf) 5-A6 12641QAT9 AAA (sf) 11-A3 12641QCK6 AAA (sf) CSMC Series 2010-2R Series 2010-2R Class CUSIP Rating 6-A-11 12643GDV1 A (sf) 6-A-4 12643GDN9 BBB (sf) 6-A-10 12643GDU3 AA (sf) 6-A-3 12643GDM1 A (sf) 6-A-12 12643GDW9 BBB (sf) 6-A-2 12643GDL3 AA (sf) CSMC Series 2010-9R Series 2010-9R Class CUSIP Rating 58-A-2 12644N5P7 AA (sf) 57-A-3 12644N4Z6 A (sf) 60-A-4 12644N6X9 BBB (sf) 72-A-4 12644PJA0 BBB (sf) 64-A-4 12644PCA7 BBB (sf) 65-A-4 12644PCR0 BBB (sf) 63-A-8 12644PBP5 AAA (sf) 63-A-1 12644PBG5 AAA (sf) 57-A-9 12644N5F9 AAA (sf) 64-A-9 12644PCF6 AAA (sf) 58-A-8 12644N5V4 AAA (sf) 60-A-2 12644N6V3 AA (sf) 65-A-9 12644PCW9 AAA (sf) 63-A-9 12644PBQ3 AAA (sf) 71-A-9 12644PGQ8 AAA (sf) 69-A-9 12644PFJ5 AAA (sf) 61-A-8 12644PAH4 AAA (sf) 57-A-8 12644N5E2 AAA (sf) 65-A-8 12644PCV1 AAA (sf) 64-A-1 12644PBX8 AAA (sf) 71-A-1 12644PGG0 AAA (sf) 72-A-1 12644PGX3 AAA (sf) 69-A-3 12644PFC0 A (sf) 60-A-9 12644N7D2 AAA (sf) 70-A-1 12644PFR7 AAA (sf) 60-A-3 12644N6W1 A (sf) 64-A-7 12644PCD1 AAA (sf) 70-A-4 12644PFU0 BBB (sf) 58-A-3 12644N5Q5 A (sf) 61-A-1 12644PAA9 AAA (sf) 63-A-2 12644PBH3 AA (sf) 61-A-2 12644PAB7 AA (sf) 72-A-2 12644PGY1 AA (sf) 65-A-1 12644PCN9 AAA (sf) 71-A-2 12644PGH8 AA (sf) 65-A-3 12644PCQ2 A (sf) 70-A-7 12644PFX4 AAA (sf) 58-A-1 12644N5N2 AAA (sf) 63-A-3 12644PBJ9 A (sf) 71-A-3 12644PGJ4 A (sf) 57-A-1 12644N4X1 AAA (sf) 64-A-2 12644PBY6 AA (sf) 70-A-3 12644PFT3 A (sf) 64-A-3 12644PBZ3 A (sf) 70-A-8 12644PFY2 AAA (sf) 69-A-1 12644PFA4 AAA (sf) 72-A-3 12644PGZ8 A (sf) 57-A-2 12644N4Y9 AA (sf) 64-A-8 12644PCE9 AAA (sf) 69-A-2 12644PFB2 AA (sf) 63-A-7 12644PBN0 AAA (sf) 69-A-4 12644PFD8 BBB (sf) 69-A-7 12644PFG1 AAA (sf) 63-A-4 12644PBK6 BBB (sf) 60-A-1 12644N6U5 AAA (sf) 61-A-7 12644PAG6 AAA (sf) 61-A-4 12644PAD3 BBB (sf) 60-A-7 12644N7B6 AAA (sf) 70-A-9 12644PFZ9 AAA (sf) 57-A-7 12644N5D4 AAA (sf) 71-A-8 12644PGP0 AAA (sf) 58-A-9 12644N5W2 AAA (sf) 65-A-2 12644PCP4 AA (sf) 69-A-8 12644PFH9 AAA (sf) 58-A-4 12644N5R3 BBB (sf) 60-A-8 12644N7C4 AAA (sf) 71-A-4 12644PGK1 BBB (sf) 57-A-4 12644N5A0 BBB (sf) 61-A-9 12644PAJ0 AAA (sf) 61-A-3 12644PAC5 A (sf) 70-A-2 12644PFS5 AA (sf) Deutsche Mortgage Securities Inc Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-RS3 Series 2009-RS3 Class CUSIP Rating A-5 25158FAE3 AAA (sf) A-2 25158FAB9 B (sf) A-6 25158FAF0 AAA (sf) A-1 25158FAA1 AAA (sf) A-3 25158FAC7 AAA (sf) A-4 25158FAD5 AAA (sf) Deutsche Mortgage Securities, Inc. Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust, Series 2009-RS2 Series 2009-RS2 Class CUSIP Rating III-A-7 25158EAW6 AAA (sf) II-A-7 25158EAK2 AAA (sf) III-A-1 25158EAQ9 AA+ (sf) II-A-4 25158EAG1 AAA (sf) II-A-5 25158EAH9 AAA (sf) II-A-1 25158EAD8 AAA (sf) III-A-5 25158EAU0 AAA (sf) III-A-9 25158EAY2 AAA (sf) II-A-6 25158EAJ5 AAA (sf) III-A-3 25158EAS5 AAA (sf) II-A-9 25158EAM8 AAA (sf) III-A-8 25158EAX4 AA+ (sf) II-A-3 25158EAF3 AAA (sf) III-A-6 25158EAV8 AA+ (sf) IV-A-3 25158EBD7 AAA (sf) III-A-4 25158EAT3 AA+ (sf) II-A-8 25158EAL0 AAA (sf) IV-A-6 25158EBG0 AAA (sf) IV-A-4 25158EBE5 AAA (sf) II-A-10 25158EAN6 AAA (sf) IV-A-5 25158EBF2 AAA (sf) III-A-10 25158EAZ9 AA+ (sf) J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-11 Series 2009-11 Class CUSIP Rating 4-A-1 466300BL3 AAA (sf) 4-A-7 466300BS8 AAA (sf) 4-A-3 466300BN9 AAA (sf) 4-A-2 466300BM1 B- (sf) 4-A-5 466300BQ2 AAA (sf) 4-A-6 466300BR0 AAA (sf) 4-A-10 466300BV1 AAA (sf) 4-A-12 466300BX7 AAA (sf) 4-A-9 466300BU3 AAA (sf) 4-A-11 466300BW9 AAA (sf) 4-A-4 466300BP4 AAA (sf) 4-A-8 466300BT6 AAA (sf) J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-12 Series 2009-12 Class CUSIP Rating 9-A-4 46634BEX6 AAA (sf) 3-A-8 46634BBU5 AAA (sf) 9-A-6 46634BEZ1 AAA (sf) 3-A-5 46634BBR2 AAA (sf) 6-A-3 46634BCY6 AAA (sf) 3-A-6 46634BBS0 AAA (sf) 9-A-5 46634BEY4 AAA (sf) 3-A-12 46634BFS6 AAA (sf) 3-A-4 46634BBQ4 AAA (sf) 3-A-1 46634BBM3 AAA (sf) 9-A-1 46634BEU2 AAA (sf) 3-A-9 46634BBV3 AAA (sf) 9-A-7 46634BFA5 AAA (sf) 9-A-3 46634BEW8 AAA (sf) 6-A-7 46634BDC3 AAA (sf) 9-A-8 46634BFB3 AAA (sf) 3-A-10 46634BBW1 AAA (sf) 6-A-5 46634BDA7 AAA (sf) 3-A-3 46634BBP6 AAA (sf) 3-A-11 46634BBX9 AAA (sf) 3-A-7 46634BBT8 AAA (sf) J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-13 Series 2009-13 Class CUSIP Rating 2-A-6 46633QAP5 AAA (sf) 2-A-8 46633QAR1 AAA (sf) 2-A-4 46633QAM2 AAA (sf) 2-A-3 46633QAL4 AAA (sf) 2-A-7 46633QAQ3 AAA (sf) 2-A-1 46633QAJ9 AAA (sf) 2-A-5 46633QAN0 AAA (sf) 2-A-2 46633QAK6 A (sf) J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2010-4 Series 2010-4 Class CUSIP Rating 9-A-5 46634JDX0 AA (sf) 9-A-1 46634JDT9 AAA (sf) 1-A-2 46634JAB1 AA (sf) 5-A-6 46634JCF0 A (sf) 1-A-1 46634JAA3 AAA (sf) 6-A-2 46634JCP8 AA (sf) 2-A-3 46634JAQ8 A (sf) 5-A-3 46634JCC7 A (sf) 1-A-3 46634JAC9 A (sf) 3-A-3 46634JBC8 A (sf) 7-A-1 46634JDA0 AAA (sf) 6-A-6 46634JCT0 A (sf) 5-A-5 46634JCE3 AA (sf) 7-A-3 46634JDC6 A (sf) 2-A-5 46634JAS4 AA (sf) 3-A-5 46634JBE4 AA (sf) 8-A-3 46634JDQ5 AA (sf) 7-A-5 46634JDE2 AA (sf) 4-A-5 46634JBS3 AA (sf) 2-A-1 46634JAN5 AAA (sf) 4-A-3 46634JBQ7 A (sf) 2-A-2 46634JAP0 AA (sf) 7-A-6 46634JDF9 A (sf) 9-A-6 46634JDY8 A (sf) 4-A-2 46634JBP9 AA (sf) 6-A-5 46634JCS2 AA (sf) 3-A-1 46634JBA2 AAA (sf) 8-A-2 46634JDP7 AA (sf) 9-A-3 46634JDV4 A (sf) 1-A-6 46634JAF2 A (sf) 5-A-1 46634JCA1 AAA (sf) 6-A-3 46634JCQ6 A (sf) 5-A-2 46634JCB9 AA (sf) 2-A-6 46634JAT2 A (sf) 4-A-1 46634JBN4 AAA (sf) 3-A-6 46634JBF1 A (sf) 8-A-1 46634JDN2 AAA (sf) 9-A-2 46634JDU6 AA (sf) 1-A-5 46634JAE5 AA (sf) 7-A-2 46634JDB8 AA (sf) 4-A-6 46634JBT1 A (sf) 3-A-2 46634JBB0 AA (sf) 6-A-1 46634JCN3 AAA (sf) RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-12 Series 2009-12 Class CUSIP Rating 1-A4 74928UAD9 AAA (sf) 17-A1 74928UBW6 AAA (sf) 20-A1 74928UCC9 AAA (sf) 9-A5 74928UBE6 AAA (sf) 9-A1 74928UBA4 BBB (sf) 4-A1 74928UAJ6 AAA (sf) 19-A1 74928UCA3 AAA (sf) 1-A1 74928UAA5 AAA (sf) 9-A4 74928UBD8 BBB (sf) 9-A3 74928UBC0 AA (sf) 1-A3 74928UAC1 AAA (sf) 18-A1 74928UBY2 AA (sf) 16-A1 74928UBU0 AAA (sf) 9-A6 74928UBF3 BBB (sf) 1-A2 74928UAB3 A (sf) 15-A1 74928UBS5 AA (sf) RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-6 Series 2009-6 Class CUSIP Rating 2-A1H 74928XEX5 AAA (sf) 1-A1G 74928XEE7 AAA (sf) 12-A1 74928XCN9 AAA (sf) 2-A1I 74928XEY3 AAA (sf) 2-A1A 74928XAM3 AAA (sf) 3-A1D 74928XBA8 AAA (sf) 3-A1O 74928XFW6 AAA (sf) 3-A1G 74928XFN6 AAA (sf) 1-A1P 74928XEP2 AAA (sf) 3-A1F 74928XFM8 AAA (sf) 1-A1M 74928XEL1 AAA (sf) 4-A1 74928XBG5 AAA (sf) 3-A1I 74928XFQ9 AAA (sf) 2-A1G 74928XEW7 AAA (sf) 12-A2 74928XCP4 AAA (sf) 2-A1Q 74928XFG1 AAA (sf) 2-A1K 74928XFA4 AAA (sf) 3-A1M 74928XFU0 AAA (sf) 2-A1E 74928XEU1 AAA (sf) 1-A1K 74928XEJ6 AAA (sf) 3-A1J 74928XFR7 AAA (sf) 2-A1L 74928XFB2 AAA (sf) 3-A1L 74928XFT3 AAA (sf) 3-A1S 74928XGA3 AAA (sf) 1-A1O 74928XEN7 AAA (sf) 1-A1A 74928XAB7 AAA (sf) 1-A1F 74928XED9 AAA (sf) 3-A1Q 74928XFY2 AAA (sf) 2-A1T 74928XFK2 AAA (sf) 3-A1N 74928XFV8 AAA (sf) 1-A1L 74928XEK3 AAA (sf) 3-A1P 74928XFX4 AAA (sf) 1-A1E 74928XEC1 AAA (sf) 2-A1R 74928XFH9 AAA (sf) 2-A1F 74928XEV9 AAA (sf) 2-A1P 74928XFF3 AAA (sf) 2-A1 74928XAL5 AAA (sf) 1-A1N 74928XEM9 AAA (sf) 3-A1C 74928XAZ4 AAA (sf) 3-A1K 74928XFS5 AAA (sf) 2-A1O 74928XFE6 AAA (sf) 3-A1H 74928XFP1 AAA (sf) 3-A1E 74928XFL0 AAA (sf) 3-A1R 74928XFZ9 AAA (sf) 1-A1H 74928XEF4 AAA (sf) 2-A1S 74928XFJ5 AAA (sf) 1-A1I 74928XEG2 AAA (sf) 2-A1D 74928XAQ4 AAA (sf) 1-A1B 74928XAC5 AAA (sf) 1-A1 74928XAA9 AAA (sf) 3-A1 74928XAW1 AAA (sf) 2-A1C 74928XAP6 AAA (sf) 2-A1N 74928XFD8 AAA (sf) 1-A1Q 74928XEQ0 AAA (sf) 3-A1T 74928XGB1 AAA (sf) 1-A1C 74928XAD3 AAA (sf) 3-A1A 74928XAX9 AAA (sf) 1-A1J 74928XEH0 AAA (sf) 3-A1B 74928XAY7 AAA (sf) 1-A1S 74928XES6 AAA (sf) 2-A1B 74928XAN1 AAA (sf) 1-A1D 74928XAE1 AAA (sf) 2-A1J 74928XEZ0 AAA (sf) 2-A1M 74928XFC0 AAA (sf) 1-A1R 74928XER8 AAA (sf) 1-A1T 74928XET4 AAA (sf)