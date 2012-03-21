FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 18 re-REMIC deals
March 21, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 18 re-REMIC deals

OVERVIEW	
     -- We reviewed 18 U.S. RMBS re-REMIC transactions issued in 2009 and 	
2010. All of these transactions pay interest on a pro rata basis, except for 	
two which pay interest on a sequential basis.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on 45 classes from 11 transactions and removed 	
four of them from CreditWatch with negative implications. We downgraded six 	
classes from BCAP LLC 2010-RR5-I Trust to 'D (sf)' based on our interest 	
shortfall criteria.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 392 classes from 10 transactions with 	
lowered ratings and seven other transactions and removed seven of them from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We withdrew our ratings on three classes from two transactions that 	
were paid in full.	
     -- We based our rating actions on our analysis of expected interest and 	
principal, when applicable, payable to these classes of securities under our 	
applicable rating scenario stresses.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today lowered its ratings on 45 classes from 11 residential 	
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) resecuritized real estate mortgage 	
investment conduit (re-REMIC) transactions issued in 2009 and 2010. We removed 	
four of the lowered ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. In 	
addition, we affirmed our ratings on 392 classes from 10 transactions with 	
lowered ratings and seven other transactions, and removed seven of them from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. We also withdrew our ratings on three 	
classes from two transactions that were paid in full (see list).	
	
The 18 transactions in this review pay interest on a pro rata basis, except 	
for two (RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-6 and JP Morgan Resecuritization 	
Trust 2010-4), which pay interest sequentially.	
	
We intend our ratings on the re-REMIC classes to address the timely payment of 	
interest and ultimate payment of principal. We reviewed the interest and 	
principal amounts due on the underlying securities, which are then passed 	
through to the applicable re-REMIC classes. We applied our loss projections, 	
incorporating our loss assumptions, to the underlying collateral to identify 	
the principal and interest amounts that could be passed through from the 	
underlying securities under our rating scenario stresses. We stressed our loss 	
projections at various rating categories to assess whether the re-REMIC 	
classes could withstand the stressed losses associated with their ratings 	
while receiving timely payment of interest and principal consistent with our 	
criteria.	
	
As noted above, in applying our loss projections we incorporated, where 	
applicable, our loss assumptions as outlined in "Revised Lifetime Loss 	
ProjectionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Methodology For Assessing The Impact Of Interest Shortfalls On U.S. 	
RMBS, published Sept. 23, 2011.	
     -- Revised Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, And Alt-A U.S. 	
RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published March 25, 2011.	
     -- Transaction-Specific Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, 	
And Alternative-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published June 27, 2011.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Provides Additional Information On Expected Interest 	
For U.S. RMBS Re-REMICs, published Dec. 15, 2010.	
     -- Standard & Poor's To Incorporate Opinion Of Expected Interest For U.S. 	
RMBS Resecuritizations, published Nov. 11, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Loss Severity Methodology And Assumptions 	
For U.S. Prime, Subprime, And Alternative-A RMBS Transactions Issued Before 	
2005, published Aug. 19, 2009.	
     -- Resecuritizations Of U.S. RMBS, published March 17, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises 2005 Vintage U.S. Alternative-A RMBS Loss 	
Assumptions And Default Curve For Option ARM Transactions, published Feb. 23, 	
2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Surveillance Default Curve For U.S. Prime 	
Jumbo RMBS Issued In 2006 And 2007, published Feb. 11, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revised Default And Loss Curves For U.S. Subprime 	
RMBS, published Oct. 19, 2007.	
 	
	
RATING ACTIONS	
 	
Banc of America Funding 2009-R7 Trust	
Series  2009-R7	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
4-A-2      05955GAS7   A- (sf)              AAA (sf)	
 	
BCAP LLC 2010-RR3 Trust	
Series  2010-RR3	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
III-A1     05532WBA2   AAA (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
XII-A1     05532WFN0   AAA (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
X-A1       05532WEN1   AAA (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
BCAP LLC 2010-RR5-I Trust	
Series  2010-RR5-I	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
I-A1       05532UAA7   D (sf)               BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
I-A2       05532UAB5   D (sf)               BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
I-A3       05532UAC3   D (sf)               BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
I-A4       05532UAD1   D (sf)               BB+ (sf)	
I-A5       05532UAE9   D (sf)               BB (sf)	
I-A6       05532UAF6   D (sf)               BB (sf)	
	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-4	
Series  2009-4	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
10A2       17315EBE2   CC (sf)              CCC (sf)	
 	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-6	
Series  2009-6	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
5A2        17315JAK8   CC (sf)              CCC (sf)	
 	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-8	
Series  2009-8	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
7A2        17315NAR4   CC (sf)              BB- (sf)	
 	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-9	
Series  2009-9	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
2A3        17315XAF8   CC (sf)             BBB (sf)	
 	
CSMC Series 2009-7R	
Series  2009-7R	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
5-A8       12641QAV4   A+ (sf)              AA (sf)	
4-A7       12641QAL6   BB (sf)              BBB- (sf)	
6-A2       12641QAX0   CCC (sf)             B (sf)	
12-A4      12641QCR1   B+ (sf)              BB (sf)	
5-A3       12641QAQ5   B+ (sf)              BB- (sf)	
4-A1       12641QAE2   CCC (sf)             B- (sf)	
5-A1       12641QAN2   A+ (sf)              AA (sf)	
13-A2      12641QCX8   B+ (sf)              BB (sf)	
6-A1       12641QAW2   BB (sf)              BBB- (sf)	
16-A1      12641QDV1   CCC (sf)             B- (sf)	
5-A2       12641QAP7   BB+ (sf)             BBB (sf)	
4-A8       12641QAM4   CCC (sf)             B- (sf)	
1-A3       12641QEX6   BB (sf)              BBB (sf)	
6-A6       12641QBB7   BB (sf)              BBB- (sf)	
1-A2       12641QEW8   BBB+ (sf)            A (sf)	
16-A5      12641QDZ2   CCC (sf)             B- (sf)	
13-A3      12641QCY6   CCC (sf)             B (sf)	
15-A4      12641QDQ2   CC (sf)              CCC (sf)	
 	
CSMC Series 2010-2R	
Series  2010-2R	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
6-A-1      12643GDK5   AAA (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
CSMC Series 2010-9R	
Series  2010-9R	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
72-A-8     12644PJE2   AAA (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
72-A-9     12644PJF9   AAA (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Deutsche Mortgage Securities Inc. Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust Series 	
2009 RS@	
Series  2009-RS2	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
IV-A-2     25158EBC9   CCC (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
III-A-2    25158EAR7   CC (sf)              CCC (sf)	
IV-A-1     25158EBB1   AAA (sf)             AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-12	
Series  2009-12	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
6-A-1      46634BCW0   AA+ (sf)             AAA (sf)	
6-A-6      46634BDB5   AA+ (sf)             AAA (sf)	
6-A-4      46634BCZ3   AA+ (sf)             AAA (sf)	
9-A-2      46634BEV0   CC (sf)              BBB (sf)	
6-A-8      46634BDD1   AA+ (sf)             AAA (sf)	
6-A-2      46634BCX8   B- (sf)              BBB+ (sf)	
 	
RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-12	
Series  2009-12	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
4-A2       74928UAK3   B- (sf)              BB (sf)	
 	
RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-6	
Series  2009-6	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
2-A2       74928XAR2   CC (sf)              BB+ (sf)	
12-A4      74928XGD7   BB- (sf)             AAA (sf)	
3-A2       74928XBB6   CC (sf)              BBB- (sf)	
12-A3      74928XGC9   BB- (sf)             AAA (sf)	
1-A2       74928XAF8   CC (sf)              BBB- (sf)	
18-A1      74928XDG3   AA (sf)              AAA (sf)	
18-A2      74928XDH1   CC (sf)    CCC (sf)	
	
 	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
Banc of America Funding 2009-R7 Trust	
Series  2009-R7	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
4-A-1      05955GAR9   AAA (sf)	
 	
BCAP LLC 2010-RR3 Trust	
Series  2010-RR3	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
XII-A5     05532WFS9   A (sf)	
X-A11      05532WEY7   BBB (sf)	
III-A10    05532WBK0   A (sf)	
III-A9     05532WBJ3   AA (sf)	
III-A8     05532WBH7   BBB (sf)	
III-A5     05532WBE4   A (sf)	
XII-A10    05532WFX8   A (sf)	
X-A7       05532WEU5   BBB (sf)	
XI-A7      05532WFG5   BBB (sf)	
X-A10      05532WEX9   A (sf)	
X-A3       05532WEQ4   AA (sf)	
XI-A9      05532WFJ9   AA (sf)	
III-A7     05532WBG9   BBB (sf)	
XII-A3     05532WFQ3   AA (sf)	
X-A5       05532WES0   A (sf)	
XII-A11    05532WFY6   BBB (sf)	
XI-A11     05532WFL4   BBB (sf)	
XII-A8     05532WFV2   BBB (sf)	
III-A3     05532WBC8   AA (sf)	
XI-A1      05532WFA8   AAA (sf)	
XII-A7     05532WFU4   BBB (sf)	
X-A9       05532WEW1   AA (sf)	
XI-A10     05532WFK6   A (sf)	
XII-A9     05532WFW0   AA (sf)	
X-A8       05532WEV3   BBB (sf)	
III-A11    05532WBL8   BBB (sf)	
XI-A8      05532WFH3   BBB (sf)	
XI-A3      05532WFC4   AA (sf)	
XI-A5      05532WFE0   A (sf)	
 	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-4	
Series  2009-4	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
10A1       17315EBD4   AAA (sf)	
 	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-6	
Series  2009-6	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
5A1        17315JAJ1   AAA (sf)	
 	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-8	
Series  2009-8	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
7A1        17315NAQ6   AAA (sf)	
 	
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-9	
Series  2009-9	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
1A2        17315XAB7   AAA (sf)	
6A1        17315XAN1   AAA (sf)	
2A2        17315XAE1   BBB+ (sf)	
2A1        17315XAD3   AAA (sf)	
6A2        17315XAP6   AAA (sf)	
1A3        17315XAC5   AAA (sf)	
 	
CSMC Series 2009-7R	
Series  2009-7R	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
5-A5       12641QAS1   CC (sf)	
12-A2      12641QCP5   A (sf)	
2-A4       12641QFF4   AAA (sf)	
10-A6      12641QCG5   AAA (sf)	
15-A6      12641QDS8   AAA (sf)	
12-A6      12641QCT7   AAA (sf)	
5-A4       12641QAR3   CCC (sf)	
2-A1       12641QFC1   AAA (sf)	
7-A2       12641QBD3   A (sf)	
16-A3      12641QDX7   AAA (sf)	
9-A1       12641QBU5   AAA (sf)	
7-A4       12641QBF8   CCC (sf)	
7-A7       12641QBJ0   AAA (sf)	
2-A6       12641QFH0   AAA (sf)	
9-A4       12641QBX9   B (sf)	
12-A8      12641QCV2   AAA (sf)	
7-A6       12641QBH4   AAA (sf)	
7-A1       12641QBC5   AAA (sf)	
6-A3       12641QAY8   CC (sf)	
15-A5      12641QDR0   CC (sf)	
1-A4       12641QEY4   CCC (sf)	
15-A7      12641QDT6   AAA (sf)	
14-A3      12641QDE9   CCC (sf)	
10-A1      12641QCB6   AAA (sf)	
16-A4      12641QDY5   AAA (sf)	
12-A5      12641QCS9   CC (sf)	
3-A3       12641QAA0   CCC (sf)	
15-A2      12641QDN9   CCC (sf)	
15-A1      12641QDM1   CCC (sf)	
4-A6       12641QAK8   AA (sf)	
10-A2      12641QCC4   A (sf)	
4-A3       12641QAG7   CCC (sf)	
4-A2       12641QAF9   CCC (sf)	
9-A3       12641QBW1   BBB (sf)	
16-A2      12641QDW9   CC (sf)	
2-A5       12641QFG2   AAA (sf)	
13-A7      12641QDB5   A (sf)	
12-A3      12641QCQ3   BBB (sf)	
14-A5      12641QDG4   CCC (sf)	
1-A6       12641QFA5   AAA (sf)	
6-A4       12641QAZ5   AAA (sf)	
2-A2       12641QFD9   A (sf)	
12-A7      12641QCU4   AAA (sf)	
15-A3      12641QDP4   CCC (sf)	
11-A1      12641QCH3   AAA (sf)	
14-A4      12641QDF6   CCC (sf)	
1-A7       12641QFB3   AAA (sf)	
1-A5       12641QEZ1   AAA (sf)	
1-A1       12641QEV0   AAA (sf)	
9-A7       12641QCA8   AAA (sf)	
7-A3       12641QBE1   BBB (sf)	
5-A7       12641QAU6   AAA (sf)	
10-A3      12641QCD2   CC (sf)	
14-A2      12641QDD1   CCC (sf)	
3-A1       12641QFJ6   AAA (sf)	
3-A5       12641QAC6   AAA (sf)	
4-A4       12641QAH5   CCC (sf)	
12-A1      12641QCN0   AAA (sf)	
3-A6       12641QAD4   AAA (sf)	
9-A6       12641QBZ4   AAA (sf)	
2-A3       12641QFE7   B- (sf)	
15-A8      12641QDU3   CCC (sf)	
6-A5       12641QBA9   AAA (sf)	
11-A2      12641QCJ9   BB- (sf)	
11-A4      12641QCL4   AAA (sf)	
9-A2       12641QBV3   A (sf)	
11-A5      12641QCM2   AAA (sf)	
3-A2       12641QFK3   BBB+ (sf)	
13-A5      12641QDA7   AAA (sf)	
13-A6      12641QFL1   AAA (sf)	
9-A5       12641QBY7   AAA (sf)	
13-A1      12641QCW0   A (sf)	
13-A4      12641QCZ3   CC (sf)	
5-A6       12641QAT9   AAA (sf)	
11-A3      12641QCK6   AAA (sf)	
 	
CSMC Series 2010-2R	
Series  2010-2R	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
6-A-11     12643GDV1   A (sf)	
6-A-4      12643GDN9   BBB (sf)	
6-A-10     12643GDU3   AA (sf)	
6-A-3      12643GDM1   A (sf)	
6-A-12     12643GDW9   BBB (sf)	
6-A-2      12643GDL3   AA (sf)	
 	
CSMC Series 2010-9R	
Series  2010-9R	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
58-A-2     12644N5P7   AA (sf)	
57-A-3     12644N4Z6   A (sf)	
60-A-4     12644N6X9   BBB (sf)	
72-A-4     12644PJA0   BBB (sf)	
64-A-4     12644PCA7   BBB (sf)	
65-A-4     12644PCR0   BBB (sf)	
63-A-8     12644PBP5   AAA (sf)	
63-A-1     12644PBG5   AAA (sf)	
57-A-9     12644N5F9   AAA (sf)	
64-A-9     12644PCF6   AAA (sf)	
58-A-8     12644N5V4   AAA (sf)	
60-A-2     12644N6V3   AA (sf)	
65-A-9     12644PCW9   AAA (sf)	
63-A-9     12644PBQ3   AAA (sf)	
71-A-9     12644PGQ8   AAA (sf)	
69-A-9     12644PFJ5   AAA (sf)	
61-A-8     12644PAH4   AAA (sf)	
57-A-8     12644N5E2   AAA (sf)	
65-A-8     12644PCV1   AAA (sf)	
64-A-1     12644PBX8   AAA (sf)	
71-A-1     12644PGG0   AAA (sf)	
72-A-1     12644PGX3   AAA (sf)	
69-A-3     12644PFC0   A (sf)	
60-A-9     12644N7D2   AAA (sf)	
70-A-1     12644PFR7   AAA (sf)	
60-A-3     12644N6W1   A (sf)	
64-A-7     12644PCD1   AAA (sf)	
70-A-4     12644PFU0   BBB (sf)	
58-A-3     12644N5Q5   A (sf)	
61-A-1     12644PAA9   AAA (sf)	
63-A-2     12644PBH3   AA (sf)	
61-A-2     12644PAB7   AA (sf)	
72-A-2     12644PGY1   AA (sf)	
65-A-1     12644PCN9   AAA (sf)	
71-A-2     12644PGH8   AA (sf)	
65-A-3     12644PCQ2   A (sf)	
70-A-7     12644PFX4   AAA (sf)	
58-A-1     12644N5N2   AAA (sf)	
63-A-3     12644PBJ9   A (sf)	
71-A-3     12644PGJ4   A (sf)	
57-A-1     12644N4X1   AAA (sf)	
64-A-2     12644PBY6   AA (sf)	
70-A-3     12644PFT3   A (sf)	
64-A-3     12644PBZ3   A (sf)	
70-A-8     12644PFY2   AAA (sf)	
69-A-1     12644PFA4   AAA (sf)	
72-A-3     12644PGZ8   A (sf)	
57-A-2     12644N4Y9   AA (sf)	
64-A-8     12644PCE9   AAA (sf)	
69-A-2     12644PFB2   AA (sf)	
63-A-7     12644PBN0   AAA (sf)	
69-A-4     12644PFD8   BBB (sf)	
69-A-7     12644PFG1   AAA (sf)	
63-A-4     12644PBK6   BBB (sf)	
60-A-1     12644N6U5   AAA (sf)	
61-A-7     12644PAG6   AAA (sf)	
61-A-4     12644PAD3   BBB (sf)	
60-A-7     12644N7B6   AAA (sf)	
70-A-9     12644PFZ9   AAA (sf)	
57-A-7     12644N5D4   AAA (sf)	
71-A-8     12644PGP0   AAA (sf)	
58-A-9     12644N5W2   AAA (sf)	
65-A-2     12644PCP4   AA (sf)	
69-A-8     12644PFH9   AAA (sf)	
58-A-4     12644N5R3   BBB (sf)	
60-A-8     12644N7C4   AAA (sf)	
71-A-4     12644PGK1   BBB (sf)	
57-A-4     12644N5A0   BBB (sf)	
61-A-9     12644PAJ0   AAA (sf)	
61-A-3     12644PAC5   A (sf)	
70-A-2     12644PFS5   AA (sf)	
 	
Deutsche Mortgage Securities Inc Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust Series 	
2009-RS3	
Series  2009-RS3	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
A-5        25158FAE3   AAA (sf)	
A-2        25158FAB9   B (sf)	
A-6        25158FAF0   AAA (sf)	
A-1        25158FAA1   AAA (sf)	
A-3        25158FAC7   AAA (sf)	
A-4        25158FAD5   AAA (sf)	
 	
Deutsche Mortgage Securities, Inc. Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust, 	
Series 2009-RS2	
Series  2009-RS2	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
III-A-7    25158EAW6   AAA (sf)	
II-A-7     25158EAK2   AAA (sf)	
III-A-1    25158EAQ9   AA+ (sf)	
II-A-4     25158EAG1   AAA (sf)	
II-A-5     25158EAH9   AAA (sf)	
II-A-1     25158EAD8   AAA (sf)	
III-A-5    25158EAU0   AAA (sf)	
III-A-9    25158EAY2   AAA (sf)	
II-A-6     25158EAJ5   AAA (sf)	
III-A-3    25158EAS5   AAA (sf)	
II-A-9     25158EAM8   AAA (sf)	
III-A-8    25158EAX4   AA+ (sf)	
II-A-3     25158EAF3   AAA (sf)	
III-A-6    25158EAV8   AA+ (sf)	
IV-A-3     25158EBD7   AAA (sf)	
III-A-4    25158EAT3   AA+ (sf)	
II-A-8     25158EAL0   AAA (sf)	
IV-A-6     25158EBG0   AAA (sf)	
IV-A-4     25158EBE5   AAA (sf)	
II-A-10    25158EAN6   AAA (sf)	
IV-A-5     25158EBF2   AAA (sf)	
III-A-10   25158EAZ9   AA+ (sf)	
 	
J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-11	
Series  2009-11	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
4-A-1      466300BL3   AAA (sf)	
4-A-7      466300BS8   AAA (sf)	
4-A-3      466300BN9   AAA (sf)	
4-A-2      466300BM1   B- (sf)	
4-A-5      466300BQ2   AAA (sf)	
4-A-6      466300BR0   AAA (sf)	
4-A-10     466300BV1   AAA (sf)	
4-A-12     466300BX7   AAA (sf)	
4-A-9      466300BU3   AAA (sf)	
4-A-11     466300BW9   AAA (sf)	
4-A-4      466300BP4   AAA (sf)	
4-A-8      466300BT6   AAA (sf)	
 	
J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-12	
Series  2009-12	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
9-A-4      46634BEX6   AAA (sf)	
3-A-8      46634BBU5   AAA (sf)	
9-A-6      46634BEZ1   AAA (sf)	
3-A-5      46634BBR2   AAA (sf)	
6-A-3      46634BCY6   AAA (sf)	
3-A-6      46634BBS0   AAA (sf)	
9-A-5      46634BEY4   AAA (sf)	
3-A-12     46634BFS6   AAA (sf)	
3-A-4      46634BBQ4   AAA (sf)	
3-A-1      46634BBM3   AAA (sf)	
9-A-1      46634BEU2   AAA (sf)	
3-A-9      46634BBV3   AAA (sf)	
9-A-7      46634BFA5   AAA (sf)	
9-A-3      46634BEW8   AAA (sf)	
6-A-7      46634BDC3   AAA (sf)	
9-A-8      46634BFB3   AAA (sf)	
3-A-10     46634BBW1   AAA (sf)	
6-A-5      46634BDA7   AAA (sf)	
3-A-3      46634BBP6   AAA (sf)	
3-A-11     46634BBX9   AAA (sf)	
3-A-7      46634BBT8   AAA (sf)	
 	
J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2009-13	
Series  2009-13	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
2-A-6      46633QAP5   AAA (sf)	
2-A-8      46633QAR1   AAA (sf)	
2-A-4      46633QAM2   AAA (sf)	
2-A-3      46633QAL4   AAA (sf)	
2-A-7      46633QAQ3   AAA (sf)	
2-A-1      46633QAJ9   AAA (sf)	
2-A-5      46633QAN0   AAA (sf)	
2-A-2      46633QAK6   A (sf)	
 	
J.P. Morgan Resecuritization Trust Series 2010-4	
Series  2010-4	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
9-A-5      46634JDX0   AA (sf)	
9-A-1      46634JDT9   AAA (sf)	
1-A-2      46634JAB1   AA (sf)	
5-A-6      46634JCF0   A (sf)	
1-A-1      46634JAA3   AAA (sf)	
6-A-2      46634JCP8   AA (sf)	
2-A-3      46634JAQ8   A (sf)	
5-A-3      46634JCC7   A (sf)	
1-A-3      46634JAC9   A (sf)	
3-A-3      46634JBC8   A (sf)	
7-A-1      46634JDA0   AAA (sf)	
6-A-6      46634JCT0   A (sf)	
5-A-5      46634JCE3   AA (sf)	
7-A-3      46634JDC6   A (sf)	
2-A-5      46634JAS4   AA (sf)	
3-A-5      46634JBE4   AA (sf)	
8-A-3      46634JDQ5   AA (sf)	
7-A-5      46634JDE2   AA (sf)	
4-A-5      46634JBS3   AA (sf)	
2-A-1      46634JAN5   AAA (sf)	
4-A-3      46634JBQ7   A (sf)	
2-A-2      46634JAP0   AA (sf)	
7-A-6      46634JDF9   A (sf)	
9-A-6      46634JDY8   A (sf)	
4-A-2      46634JBP9   AA (sf)	
6-A-5      46634JCS2   AA (sf)	
3-A-1      46634JBA2   AAA (sf)	
8-A-2      46634JDP7   AA (sf)	
9-A-3      46634JDV4   A (sf)	
1-A-6      46634JAF2   A (sf)	
5-A-1      46634JCA1   AAA (sf)	
6-A-3      46634JCQ6   A (sf)	
5-A-2      46634JCB9   AA (sf)	
2-A-6      46634JAT2   A (sf)	
4-A-1      46634JBN4   AAA (sf)	
3-A-6      46634JBF1   A (sf)	
8-A-1      46634JDN2   AAA (sf)	
9-A-2      46634JDU6   AA (sf)	
1-A-5      46634JAE5   AA (sf)	
7-A-2      46634JDB8   AA (sf)	
4-A-6      46634JBT1   A (sf)	
3-A-2      46634JBB0   AA (sf)	
6-A-1      46634JCN3   AAA (sf)	
 	
RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-12	
Series  2009-12	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
1-A4       74928UAD9   AAA (sf)	
17-A1      74928UBW6   AAA (sf)	
20-A1      74928UCC9   AAA (sf)	
9-A5       74928UBE6   AAA (sf)	
9-A1       74928UBA4   BBB (sf)	
4-A1       74928UAJ6   AAA (sf)	
19-A1      74928UCA3   AAA (sf)	
1-A1       74928UAA5   AAA (sf)	
9-A4       74928UBD8   BBB (sf)	
9-A3       74928UBC0   AA (sf)	
1-A3       74928UAC1   AAA (sf)	
18-A1      74928UBY2   AA (sf)	
16-A1      74928UBU0   AAA (sf)	
9-A6       74928UBF3   BBB (sf)	
1-A2       74928UAB3   A (sf)	
15-A1      74928UBS5   AA (sf)	
 	
RBSSP Resecuritization Trust 2009-6	
Series  2009-6	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
2-A1H      74928XEX5   AAA (sf)	
1-A1G      74928XEE7   AAA (sf)	
12-A1      74928XCN9   AAA (sf)	
2-A1I      74928XEY3   AAA (sf)	
2-A1A      74928XAM3   AAA (sf)	
3-A1D      74928XBA8   AAA (sf)	
3-A1O      74928XFW6   AAA (sf)	
3-A1G      74928XFN6   AAA (sf)	
1-A1P      74928XEP2   AAA (sf)	
3-A1F      74928XFM8   AAA (sf)	
1-A1M      74928XEL1   AAA (sf)	
4-A1       74928XBG5   AAA (sf)	
3-A1I      74928XFQ9   AAA (sf)	
2-A1G      74928XEW7   AAA (sf)	
12-A2      74928XCP4   AAA (sf)	
2-A1Q      74928XFG1   AAA (sf)	
2-A1K      74928XFA4   AAA (sf)	
3-A1M      74928XFU0   AAA (sf)	
2-A1E      74928XEU1   AAA (sf)	
1-A1K      74928XEJ6   AAA (sf)	
3-A1J      74928XFR7   AAA (sf)	
2-A1L      74928XFB2   AAA (sf)	
3-A1L      74928XFT3   AAA (sf)	
3-A1S      74928XGA3   AAA (sf)	
1-A1O      74928XEN7   AAA (sf)	
1-A1A      74928XAB7   AAA (sf)	
1-A1F      74928XED9   AAA (sf)	
3-A1Q      74928XFY2   AAA (sf)	
2-A1T      74928XFK2   AAA (sf)	
3-A1N      74928XFV8   AAA (sf)	
1-A1L      74928XEK3   AAA (sf)	
3-A1P      74928XFX4   AAA (sf)	
1-A1E      74928XEC1   AAA (sf)	
2-A1R      74928XFH9   AAA (sf)	
2-A1F      74928XEV9   AAA (sf)	
2-A1P      74928XFF3   AAA (sf)	
2-A1       74928XAL5   AAA (sf)	
1-A1N      74928XEM9   AAA (sf)	
3-A1C      74928XAZ4   AAA (sf)	
3-A1K      74928XFS5   AAA (sf)	
2-A1O      74928XFE6   AAA (sf)	
3-A1H      74928XFP1   AAA (sf)	
3-A1E      74928XFL0   AAA (sf)	
3-A1R      74928XFZ9   AAA (sf)	
1-A1H      74928XEF4   AAA (sf)	
2-A1S      74928XFJ5   AAA (sf)	
1-A1I      74928XEG2   AAA (sf)	
2-A1D      74928XAQ4   AAA (sf)	
1-A1B      74928XAC5   AAA (sf)	
1-A1       74928XAA9   AAA (sf)	
3-A1       74928XAW1   AAA (sf)	
2-A1C      74928XAP6   AAA (sf)	
2-A1N      74928XFD8   AAA (sf)	
1-A1Q      74928XEQ0   AAA (sf)	
3-A1T      74928XGB1   AAA (sf)	
1-A1C      74928XAD3   AAA (sf)	
3-A1A      74928XAX9   AAA (sf)	
1-A1J      74928XEH0   AAA (sf)	
3-A1B      74928XAY7   AAA (sf)	
1-A1S      74928XES6   AAA (sf)	
2-A1B      74928XAN1   AAA (sf)	
1-A1D      74928XAE1   AAA (sf)	
2-A1J      74928XEZ0   AAA (sf)	
2-A1M      74928XFC0   AAA (sf)	
1-A1R      74928XER8   AAA (sf)	
1-A1T      74928XET4   AAA (sf)

