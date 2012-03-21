TEXT-S&P rates Hercules Offshore's note issues

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Hercules Offshore Inc.'s $300 million senior secured notes due 2017. The issue rating on the notes is 'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '1', indicating our expectation of very high recovery (90% to 100%) in the event of default. At the same time, we assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Hercules' $200 million new senior unsecured notes due 2019. The issue rating on the notes is 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of default. We also revised the recovery rating on Hercules' existing 10.5% $300 million notes to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of default. The issue-level rating on these notes remains 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). We revised the recovery rating to reflect the collateral suspension on these notes that gets activated as a result of a reduction in secured debt. We will withdraw the rating on the company's existing senior secured term loan, as it will be repaid. These rating actions come as Hercules refinances its capital structure. It will use the proceeds of the new five-year senior secured notes and seven-year senior unsecured notes to pay down its existing senior secured term loan ($435 million as of February 2012). Concurrently, Hercules is issuing approximately $100 million of new equity, establishing a new $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility (to replace its existing $140 million revolver), and acquiring a jack-up rig which will be placed on a three-year contract in the Middle East. The company's existing 10.5% $300 million senior secured notes due 2017 will remain outstanding. However, these notes will become unsecured after the collateral on them is suspended, given that total secured debt will be less than $375 million when the refinancing is complete. Our ratings on Hercules reflect its participation in the highly volatile and competitive shallow-water drilling and marine services segments of the oil and gas industry. The ratings also incorporate our expectation that day rates and utilization for the company's jack-up rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will remain robust throughout 2012. Moreover, we expect the company's domestic offshore operations will provide the majority of EBITDA generation in 2012, since its international offshore segment performance will be weaker than in 2011 due to lower contract renewal day rates, reflecting current market conditions. The ratings also incorporate the company's geographic and product diversification (provided by its liftboat segments) and adequate liquidity. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Hercules Offshore Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Hercules Offshore Inc. Senior secured $300 mil. notes due 2017 B+ Recovery rating 1 Senior unsecured $200 mil. notes due 2019 B- Recovery rating 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Revised To From Senior unsecured $300 mil. 10.5% notes due 2017 B- B- Recovery rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.