TEXT-Fitch rates Virgin Islands matching fund bonds 'BBB+'
#Market News
August 9, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Virgin Islands matching fund bonds 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings assigns 'BBB+' ratings to the following revenue bonds
of the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority (VIPFA):

--$136.365 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note),
series 2012A (Working Capital);
--$22.73 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note), series
2012B (Capital Projects).

The bonds are expected to be privately placed with investors with pricing
scheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 2012. The bonds are expected to close on Aug.
29, 2012.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following VIPFA revenue bond ratings:

--$707.5 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note) senior
lien at 'BBB+';
--$183.71 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note)
subordinate lien at 'BBB';
--$250 million subordinated revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan
note-Diageo project) series 2009A at 'BBB';
--$38.1 million subordinated revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan
note-Cruzan project) series 2009A at 'BBB'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

Special, limited obligations of VIPFA payable from and secured by a pledge of
and lien on the trust estate of each respective indenture, primarily matching
fund revenues associated with the Cruzan and Diageo facilities.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

ESTABLISHED PLEDGED REVENUE STREAM: Matching funds are an established revenue
stream based on federal law derived from substantially all excise taxes imposed
and collected on certain products produced and exported to the U.S.; primarily
rum.

INSULATION FROM USVI OPERATIONS: Bond security is well-insulated from the
financial operations of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI; implied general
obligation bond rating of 'BB' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch), however, much
of the leveraging of this revenue source has been to support General Fund
operations of the USVI and Fitch believes further leveraging is likely to absorb
future excess matching fund revenues. Payments made by the U.S. Treasury are
transferred to escrow for payment of debt service on matching fund revenue bonds
prior to being made available to the USVI for other purposes.

DEPENDENCE ON RUM PRODUCTION: Payment on the bonds is ultimately dependent on
continuation of rum production at both facilities, which itself is linked to
continuation of the federal matching fund program and the availability of
incentives and production subsidies from the USVI. Future revenue trends may be
affected by changes in consumer tastes or purchasing habits.

SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Coverage has been solid over the last decade,
benefiting from consumer trends in the U.S. market. Production at the new Diageo
facility has begun to augment coverage of bond debt service although forecast
matching revenue has been revised downward, lowering expected debt service
coverage.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Interruption of rum production or U.S. support for the present cover over
program; a discontinuation of the higher matching fund rate of $13.50 which
could lead to possible credit erosion; or changes in consumer tastes or
purchasing habits that significantly reduce rum consumption in the U.S.

CREDIT PROFILE

The rating on VIPFA's matching fund bonds is based on the strength of the
revenue stream supporting bond payments, consisting of matching fund payments
made annually by the U.S. government and transferred to escrow for payment of
debt service prior to being made available to the government of the USVI.
Offsetting factors include dependence of the revenues on ongoing rum production
in the USVI and longer-term exposure to adverse trends in consumer demand for
rum products.

Matching fund bonds are special, limited obligations of the PFA, issued under a
senior indenture (1998 indenture) and two subordinate, parallel project
indentures associated with the USVI's two distilleries (Cruzan indenture and
Diageo indenture). The 1998 indenture bonds have been issued under senior and
subordinate liens periodically by the USVI for capital purposes or to address
operating deficits. The project indentures, each established in 2009, have
funded facility improvements at the longstanding Cruzan distillery (the Cruzan
indenture) and financed the construction of the new Diageo distillery (the
Diageo indenture). The two project indentures are part of broader 30-year
incentive agreements reached between the USVI and local affiliates of Beam Inc.
(rated 'BBB', Stable Outlook), owner of the Cruzan facility, and Diageo plc
(rated 'A-', Stable Outlook), owner of the Diageo facility. A debt service
reserve funded at maximum annual debt service (MADS) provides additional
protection.

Matching funds have been paid annually to the USVI by the U.S. government since
1954 based on sales in the U.S. of USVI rum. Funds are paid at a base rate of
$10.50 per proof gallon in place since 1954 and with periodic increases in
recent years to $13.25 per proof gallon. The $13.25 rate expired on Dec. 31,
2011 and the U.S. Congress is expected to take up its renewal this calendar
year. The higher rate has been repeatedly renewed in the past but should the
increase not be extended, the rate would remain at $10.50.

The annual payment is calculated from projected sales of USVI-produced rum in
the U.S. in the following fiscal year (Oct. 1 fiscal year), adjusted by an
amount reflecting the difference between estimated and actual sales two fiscal
years prior. The bonds include a covenant that if matching fund revenues are
replaced with another federal funding stream, the USVI will use its best efforts
to use the substitute revenues for bond repayment. Actual and forecast sales of
USVI-produced rum are determined by market forces as well as the production
capabilities of the two facilities. Of note, shipments of Captain Morgan rum
from the Diageo facility began in February 2012, providing a partial fiscal year
of matching fund revenue to the USVI.

The additional bonds test (ABT) for the 1998 indenture requires new issuance of
senior or subordinate lien bonds to meet a three-year historical and two-year
prospective MADS coverage test at 1.5 times (x) debt service for senior lien and
1.25x for subordinate lien after payment of senior lien debt service, and
two-year prospective MADS coverage at 1.2x combined senior and subordinate
liens. The ABT for 1998 indenture bonds excludes all matching fund receipts
associated with the Diageo and Cruzan projects that are required to meet debt
service, debt service reserve and certain other required payments under the
Diageo and Cruzan indentures. Both Cruzan and Diageo must consent to 1998
indenture issuance which limits future borrowing, however, additional leveraging
of this revenue stream for cash flow and capital purposes of the USVI is
expected by Fitch.

Cruzan and Diageo indenture issuance is limited by specific issuance caps and an
ABT. For Cruzan, the maximum bonding is $105 million (plus 10% additional for
project completion bonds), of which $39 million has been issued to date. For
Diageo, the maximum bonding is $250 million (plus 10% additional for project
completion bonds); the full $250 million was issued in 2009. The ABT for the
Cruzan and Diageo indentures requires that new issuance meet a three-year
historical and two-year prospective MADS coverage test at 1.5x debt service for
senior lien and 1.5x for subordinate lien after payment of senior lien debt
service, among other tests. Project completion bonds are not subject to the ABT.

Coverage of debt service has been adequate, with actual fiscal 2011 matching
fund receipts covering combined 1998 indenture debt service at 2.35x; coverage
of debt service including Cruzan-related debt service was 2.24x. Forecast
matching fund receipts in fiscal 2012 are expected to provide coverage of
combined MADS for the 1998 indenture and two project indentures together,
including the current issues, of 1.79x based on the $13.25 rate and 1.42x based
on the $10.50 rate. These coverage levels have declined from earlier
expectations (2.34x and 1.85x respectively, forecast in 2010) reflecting this
additional borrowing and Diageo's slower than anticipated rum shipments from the
USVI in fiscal 2012. Debt service coverage is expected to improve in fiscal 2013
as the Diageo distillery becomes fully operational. MADS coverage based on the
$13.25 rate on combined debt service in fiscal 2013 is expected to be 2.54x;
based on the $10.50 rate, MADS coverage is expected to be 2.01x.

All matching fund receipts, including those to be generated by the new Diageo
distillery, benefit 1998 indenture bonds first. After satisfying requirements
under the 1998 indenture, excess receipts from Cruzan and Diageo-generated
matching funds are transferred to separate special escrow accounts based on each
facility's production. Receipts from Cruzan-related matching funds are not
available to Diageo indenture bondholders after payment of 1998 indenture bonds,
nor are future Diageo-related matching fund receipts available to Cruzan
indenture bondholders. Excess revenue following payment of debt service on all
indentures is used to meet various incentives under the USVI's agreements with
the distillers.

U.S. consumption of distilled spirits, including rum, has grown steadily in
recent years based on shifting consumer tastes and the increasing attractiveness
of premium products. Rum consumption in the U.S. is subject to broader shifts in
consumer demand; average demand declined by approximately 1.5% annually during
the 1985-1995 periods but has increased by an average of 5.3% annually
thereafter. Despite the recession, rum consumption rose 1.6% in 2009 and equaled
13.3% of distilled spirits sold in the U.S. Most USVI rum exported to the U.S.
is bulk rum, representing approximately 15% of the U.S. market.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
