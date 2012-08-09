FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch re-publishes corporate cash flow measures report
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch re-publishes corporate cash flow measures report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cash-Flow Measures in Corporate
AnalysisAug 9 - Fitch Ratings has re-published its approach to calculating cash flow
measures for non-financial corporates.

The report uses worked examples to illustrate cash flow measure computation
starting from both US GAAP and IFRS financial presentations, and describes the
strengths and limitations of the three principal cash flow measures - Funds From
Operation, Cash Flow from Operation and Free Cash Flow - as well as EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

Other content includes a description of common analytical adjustments, including
for associate income, joint ventures and non-operational cash flow, as well as
definitions of the most common financial ratios used by Fitch in non-financial
corporate analysis.

There have been no material changes to Fitch's cash flow measures' computation
since this report was originally published in October 2005.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

