FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch updates U.S. sports criteria for facilities, leagues, teams
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates U.S. sports criteria for facilities, leagues, teams

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Criteria for U.S. Sports Facilities,
Leagues, and TeamsAug 9 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria report for rating U.S. sports
facilities as well as professional sports franchises and professional sports
leagues. The updated report replaces the existing criteria published last year
on August 15, 2011. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are
anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria.

Fitch, in line with its criteria for key rating attributes in other sectors,
identifies five key rating drivers that affect the credit quality of sports
facilities:

--League Strength and Business Model: Strength of the league in which the anchor
tenant(s) operates -- composition of and diversity of league revenues; the
quality of national television contracts; level at which those revenues are
shared across league franchises; player salary structure; popularity and
historical support; growth perspectives; and league oversight of team financials
and debt restrictions.

--Franchise Strength: Strength of the sports franchise(s) that uses the facility
-- historical strength of team support; the facility's service and market area
(corporate base, discretionary income levels, overall economy, population, and
competition from other forms of sports or entertainment); ownership wherewithal;
and financial management.

--Debt Structure: Overall debt structure and key structural features/composition
of capital structure -- level of fixed-/variable-rate debt, maturity, and
amortization profile; refinance risk; flow of funds; reserves (including
set-asides in advance of labor agreement expiration); and other financial
covenants that govern the maintenance of useful life and amount of future
leverage/equity distributions.

--Debt Service and Counterparty Risk: Resilience of pledged revenues above
covenant levels -- percentage of collateral package comprised of contractually
obligated revenues (COR), magnitude of leverage and/or future leverage, level of
reliance on growth to meet debt service profile, management of expenses, amount
of liquidity, and risk to revenue contract rollover and renewal.

--Infrastructure Development/Renewal: Approach to capital rehabilitation and
maintenance -- condition of facility, reinvestment needs, level of mitigation of
completion risk, and management's commitment to maintaining and enhancing the
fan experience.

The criteria report outlines how Fitch evaluates these risk factors in its
rating analysis of sports facilities with a particular focus on identifying
stronger, midrange, and weaker attributes associated with each of the key rating
drivers. The report also identifies indicative construction contract terms for
an investment-grade stand-alone transaction and expounds on rating league and
franchise debt.

The updated criteria should be read in conjunction with the 'Rating Criteria for
Infrastructure and Project Finance' report published July 12, 2012, which
discusses all of the risks considered in the evaluation of infrastructure
projects as well as the limitations of the methodology.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.