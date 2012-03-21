FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Capital Services' NG5HV deal rating
#Funds News
March 21, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Capital Services' NG5HV deal rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on
the notes issued by Credit Default Swap's Morgan Stanley Capital Services Inc.
series NG5HV transaction (see list). 	
	
The transaction is a total return swap that is directly linked to the rating 	
on the class IC floating-rate notes from Morgan Stanley Managed Aces SPC's 	
series 2006-6, which we lowered to 'D (sf)' on March 1, 2012.	
	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating  	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Ratings Lowered To 'D (sf)' On Series 	
2006-6, 2006-9, published March 1, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
	
RATING LOWERED	
	
Credit Default Swap	
Morgan Stanley Capital Services Inc. - DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Series 	
NG5HV	
                              	
                         Rating	
Class                 To                 From	
Notes                 Dsrp (sf)          CCC-srp (sf)

