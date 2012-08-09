FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates BE Aerospace revolver 'BBB'
August 9, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates BE Aerospace revolver 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 9 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue
rating and '1' recovery rating to BE Aerospace Inc.'s amended and restated $950
million secured revolver due 2017, which replaces its existing $750 million
secured revolver. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue rating and
maintained the '5' recovery rating on the company's unsecured notes. For the
full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on BE Aerospace to be published
on RatingsDirect following this report. 

The ratings on Wellington, Fla.-based BE Aerospace reflect our expectations 
that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from acquired 
operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be solid in 
2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover sufficiently 
over the next year. Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the 
risks associated with the cyclical global airline industry as well as the 
relatively small size of the markets the company serves. 

The company makes acquisitions fairly frequently, including a few larger 
transactions in recent years, and we expect it to continue to make small to 
midsize acquisitions. BE Aerospace's position as the largest manufacturer of 
aircraft cabin interior products and distributor of fasteners and consumables, 
its efficient operations, good profit margins, and free cash flow generation 
partly offset the risks from its growth strategy and cyclical markets. We 
assess the company's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk 
profile as "significant," and its liquidity "adequate" according to our 
criteria definitions.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 


RATINGS LIST

BE Aerospace Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  BB+/Stable/--

New Rating

BE Aerospace Inc.
 $950 mil. secured revolver due 2017      BBB
  Recovery Rating                         1

Ratings Affirmed

BE Aerospace Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                         BB
  Recovery Rating                         5

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
