FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 () - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by
1 basis point (bp) to 197 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 8 bps to 645 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 1
bp to 126 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 1 bp to 167 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
tightened by 2 bps to 245 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 1 bp to 442 bps, the
'B' spread tightened by 8 bps to 680 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 6
bps to 1,064 bps.

By industry, financial institutions contracted by 2 bps to 282 bps, banks 
contracted by 3 bps to 300 bps, and industrials contracted by 1 bp to 287 bps. 
Utilities contracted by 1 bp to 206 bps, and telecommunications contracted by 
3 bps to 306 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.


Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.