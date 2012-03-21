FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Capital One Financial notes 'A-'
March 21, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Capital One Financial notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the $1.25 billion
senior unsecured debt issuance by Capital One Financial Corporation 
(COF). The rating will remain on Rating Watch Negative.	
	
The senior notes will bear a coupon of 2.15%, 160 basis points over the
three-year U.S. Treasury rate, and will mature March 23, 2015.	
	
Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the Master Criteria,
this action was additionally informed by information provided by the company.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
	
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, Aug. 16, 2011	
--Bank Holding Companies Criteria, Aug. 16, 2011.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Bank Holding Companies

