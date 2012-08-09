TEXT-Fitch affirms St. Cloud, Fla.'s electric revs at 'AA'

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on St. Cloud, FL's $3.6 million of utility system refunding revenue bonds series 2001. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable solely from and secured by a pledge of and lien on the net revenues derived from the operation of the electric system. The City of St. Cloud (city) has entered into an interlocal agreement with the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) for the operation of the system. So long as the interlocal agreement is in effect, net revenues are defined as only the revenues received by the city under the terms of the interlocal agreement. CREDIT PROFILE The St. Cloud utility system rating is directly tied to OUC's credit profile (Fitch rated 'AA'), due to the strong interlocal agreement between the city and OUC. Effective May 1, 1997, the city and OUC entered an interlocal agreement under which OUC will operate and maintain the distribution system for a period of 25 years, well passed the 2014 maturity of the debt. The terms of the interlocal agreement provide that all electric revenue derived from the city's service territory is collected and retained by OUC, in exchange for certain payments made by OUC to the city. The payments consist of a fixed use payment equal to debt service requirements on the bonds, and a variable payment equal to 9.5% of sales accrued within the service territory, but no less than $2.36 million. Fixed payments are to be paid regardless of whether any service is provided to city residents. OUC makes the fixed payments directly to the bonds' paying agent. This helps insulate bondholders from credit risks that may be associated with the city's ownership and control of these funds. Pursuant to the agreement, the OUC payments are currently an operating expense but may be subordinated at OUC's discretion. Consequently, the rating is linked to the subordinate debt rating of OUC, which is currently rated on par with its senior lien debt. OUC's credit rating reflects its solid financial performance, low cost generating resources, diverse fuel mix, competitive retail sales, and the recent slowdown of the service territory economy. OUC's rates, which apply to St. Cloud's system, are among the most competitive in the region and are supported by management's power resource strategy, which is designed to increase operating efficiency and provide flexibility in planning. For additional information on Orlando Utilities Commission, please see Fitch's release dated June 22, 2012 and full report dated Dec. 15, 2011 available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012); --'Fitch Rates Orlando Utilities Commission Refunding Bonds 'AA'; Outlook Stable' (June 22, 2012); --'Fitch Releases Report on Orlando Utilities Commission, FL' (Dec. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Orlando Utilities Commission (FL)