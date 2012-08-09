TEXT-Fitch: U.S. high-yield primary springs back in summer

Aug 9 - According to Fitch Ratings, the U.S. high yield bond market has sprung back over the past several weeks. Issuers have been trying to take advantage of favorable market conditions over the past two weeks as approximately $18.2 billion of high yield bonds have priced, doubling the amount issued during the entire month of June. Stable market conditions, a tightening of spreads, and strong investor demand have contributed to the improvement in the overall tone in the market. Investors are being taken out of existing bonds at the same pace they are being invited into new deals. The need to put cash back to work, coupled with the influx of new cash into the asset class and increased presence of nontraditional high-yield and cross-over investors, have all contributed to the increase in demand for high-yield debt. Most issuers have been able to take advantage of this trend and increase their high-yield offering from their original size. We note that approximately 62% of high-yield offerings over the past two weeks have been increased from their original offering size. We also note issuance over the last two weeks has been via frequent issuers to the market, such as Community Health Systems, First Data, and Charter Communications. Most issuers have patiently waited for favorable conditions to return to the market to lower their overall interest expense by repaying higher coupon debt and extend out near- to intermediate-term maturities. We believe the drive-by volume is also a function of timing. Historically, the primary bond market slows considerably during the latter portion of the summer ahead of the long Labor Day weekend. However, the summer slowdown most likely occurred earlier this year, which may lead to an active fall with a number of leveraged buyouts and acquisition deals slated. We note that the markets can be fickle as witnessed during the same period last year when issuance contracted significantly amid a myriad of U.S. and global economic issues. Still, as long as spreads continue to grind lower. we believe issuers will continue to take advantage of a favorable borrowing backdrop. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.