TEXT-Fitch updates repackaged senior structured finance notes criteria

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has released updated rating criteria for repackaged senior structured finance (SF) notes. The update does not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on new or existing SF transactions. The report titled 'Rating Criteria for Repackaged Senior Structured Finance Notes' is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the previous report with the same title dated Aug. 11, 2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria', Feb. 23, 2012; --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', Oct. 6, 2011; --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', May 30, 2012; --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', May 30, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Repackaged Senior Structured Finance Notes U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum