TEXT-Fitch updates repackaged senior structured finance notes criteria
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates repackaged senior structured finance notes criteria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has released updated rating criteria for repackaged
senior structured finance (SF) notes. The update does not contain any material
changes and will not have any rating impact on new or existing SF transactions.

The report titled 'Rating Criteria for Repackaged Senior Structured Finance
Notes' is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the previous report
with the same title dated Aug. 11, 2011.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011;
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria', Feb. 23, 2012;
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', Oct. 6, 2011;
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', May 30, 2012;
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', May 30, 2012.

