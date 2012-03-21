FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P teleconf: methods for rating securitizations March 22
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P teleconf: methods for rating securitizations March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone
conference call on Thursday, March 22, 2012 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight
Savings Time to discuss our Advanced Notice of Proposed Criteria for rating
emerging market corporate CDOs. 	
     The speakers for the call are Henry Albulescu, Global Criteria Officer, 	
Structured Credit and Winston Chang, Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured 	
Credit New Issuance.The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and 	
its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and 	
not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any 	
securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related 	
analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on 	
when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses 	
do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act 	
as a fiduciary or an investment advisor.	
STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial 	
Services LLC.	
     	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.