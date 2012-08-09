TEXT-S&P: Capsugel ratings unaffected by repricing amendment

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Morristown, N.J.-based Capsugel Holdings S.A. (rated 'BB-' with a stable outlook) are not affected by the company's proposed senior secured repricing amendment. While the proposed amendment will result in lower interest expense and modestly improve cash flow, it does not change our perception of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which reflects leverage we expect to be sustained above 6x over the next year and funds from operations to total debt of below 10%. We view Capsugel's business risk profile as "satisfactory," which considers its leading market position in the narrow hard capsule market, strong customer relationships, significant barriers to entry, high profitability, and Standard & Poor's view of the company's stable long-term industry growth prospects.