TEXT-S&P: Capsugel ratings unaffected by repricing amendment
August 9, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Capsugel ratings unaffected by repricing amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Morristown, N.J.-based Capsugel Holdings S.A. (rated 'BB-' with a stable
outlook) are not affected by the company's proposed senior secured repricing
amendment.

While the proposed amendment will result in lower interest expense and 
modestly improve cash flow, it does not change our perception of the company's 
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which reflects leverage we expect 
to be sustained above 6x over the next year and funds from operations to total 
debt of below 10%. We view Capsugel's business risk profile as "satisfactory," 
which considers its leading market position in the narrow hard capsule market, 
strong customer relationships, significant barriers to entry, high 
profitability, and Standard & Poor's view of the company's stable long-term 
industry growth prospects.

