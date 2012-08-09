FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Nuance notes recovery rating to '4' from '3'
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Nuance notes recovery rating to '4' from '3'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it will revise
its recovery rating on Nuance Communications Inc.'s senior unsecured
notes to '4' from '3' following the company's announcement that it has upsized
its proposed senior unsecured notes due 2020 to $700 million from $600 million.
The issue-level rating will remain at 'BB-'.  

The 'BB+' rating on the company's first-lien credit facilities and the '1' 
recovery rating on that debt will remain unchanged, reflecting our expectation 
for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.  

Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Nuance Communications 
remain unchanged. Standard & Poor's continues to view Nuance Communications' 
financial risk profile as "significant," highlighted by its acquisitions 
growth strategy. Pro forma for the upsized $700 million senior unsecured note 
issuance, operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA is likely to be about 
4.9x at close, high for a significant financial risk profile and primarily a 
result of deferred revenue recognition from recent acquisitions not allowed 
according to GAAP. We expect leverage to decline to below 4x over the next 
year, as deferred revenue from recent acquisitions is recognized, and as 
Nuance Communications generates revenue and EBITDA growth organically and 
through contributions from potential future acquisitions.

Nuance Communications is a provider of voice and language solutions for 
businesses and consumers globally. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the research update on Nuance Communications, published Aug. 7, 
2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Nuance Communications Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating              BB-/Stable/--

Ratings Unchanged; Recovery Rating Revised

Nuance Communications Inc.
                                      To                 From
 Senior Unsecured                     BB-                BB-
   Recovery Rating                    4                  3




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

