TEXT-Fitch upgrades TRW Automotive IDR to 'BBB-'

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the issuer default ratings (IDRs) of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (TRW) and its TRW Automotive, Inc. (TRW Automotive) subsidiary to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed TRW Automotive's senior secured credit facility rating at 'BBB-' and upgraded TRW Automotive's senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full list of the rating actions taken on TRW and TRW Automotive is included at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings apply to a $1.0 billion secured revolving credit facility and $1.4 billion in senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook for both TRW and TRW Automotive is Stable. The upgrade in TRW's ratings is driven by the further fundamental strengthening of the company's credit profile that has taken place over the past year. Although light vehicle sales in the company's key North American and Western European markets remain well below pre-recession levels, TRW has been able to post relatively high margins and revenue growth throughout the post-recession period. This has led to strong free cash flow generation that the company has used to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing debt, increasing liquidity and improving the funded status of its pension plans. Looking ahead, Fitch expects TRW to continue producing positive free cash flow over the intermediate term, despite increased capital spending, which will provide the company with meaningful financial flexibility. While there are several identifiable risks, Fitch believes that TRW has the financial strength to withstand several negative developments while retaining an investment grade profile. The greatest risk facing TRW's credit profile in the near term is the potential for another slowing of global auto production. However, this risk is mitigated somewhat by the company's globally diverse customer base and significant presence in key technology areas, especially in safety-related components. TRW's relatively heavy exposure to Europe, with nearly half of the company's revenue generated in the region, is of particular concern, although Fitch notes that Volkswagen AG, Europe's strongest volume manufacturer, is TRW's largest customer. As noted above, TRW produced positive free cash flow through the last downturn, and the company is better positioned to withstand another demand shock in the intermediate term with its lower cost structure and stronger balance sheet. The lack of meaningful debt maturities until 2014 also helps to mitigate near-term risk. Fitch also notes that TRW Automotive's credit agreement and notes indentures contain change of control covenants that could provide protection to investors in the case of a leveraged buyout, although the language carves out The Blackstone Group and its affiliates from these provisions. In addition to economic concerns, the potential for a significant adverse outcome resulting from antitrust investigations currently underway is another meaningful risk. The investigations appear to be related to several suppliers' European operations and involve TRW's Occupant Safety Systems business. Although few details have been disclosed, the company noted that it spent $25 million on its own investigation into the matter in 2011 and is likely to incur further expenses as its internal investigation continues. Fitch notes that investigations such as these can, at times, take years to resolve, so there may not be a near-term resolution to the matter. When more information becomes available regarding any financial penalties that may arise from the investigation, Fitch will evaluate the effect on the company's credit profile. TRW's substantial liquidity position and free cash flow generation potential will help to absorb the effect of any cash outlays related to the investigations. TRW has mentioned publicly that it may consider increasing the amount of cash it returns to shareholders, either through an increase in share repurchases or, potentially, a dividend. However, Fitch does not expect any increase in shareholder-friendly activity to meaningfully affect the underlying credit quality of the company. In addition, management has noted that it will only consider increasing the amount of cash it returns to shareholders once there is more clarity around demand strength in Europe, as well as the antitrust investigations. TRW's strong market position as a leading supplier of advanced vehicle safety systems has helped to propel top line growth at a faster rate than the increase global vehicle production. In 2011, the company's revenue grew 13% versus global vehicle production growth of about 3%. Combined with an ongoing focus on cost control and production efficiency, TRW has been able to produce relatively strong margins on a consistent basis, even through the last recession. The company's EBITDA margin in 2011 (as calculated by Fitch) came to 10.6%, down from a relatively high 11.9% in 2010 but still among the stronger margins in the auto supplier sector. This has led to robust free cash flow generation, and Fitch notes that the company was able to produce a total of $545 million in free cash flow during the industry downturn in 2008 and 2009. Free cash flow came to $549 million in 2011 despite TRW spending $571 million on capital expenditures. Operating cash flow in both 2010 and 2011 came to about $1.1 billion per year, and Fitch notes that these figures include $170 million and $100 million of discretionary pension contributions made in 2010 and 2011, respectively. As noted above, TRW has been focused on deploying its free cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet. In particular, the company has looked for opportunities to reduce its outstanding debt in the post-recession period by repaying all of its bank debt and opportunistically repurchasing portions of its outstanding notes. Since year-end 2007, TRW's debt has declined by $1.7 billion, including a decline of $339 million in 2011, resulting in a debt balance of $1.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. (Note that Fitch's adjusts TRW's exchangeable notes to their face value when calculating the company's debt-related metrics.) With EBITDA rising, the decline in debt has led to a significant reduction in TRW's leverage, with the company ending 2011 with leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) of only 0.9 times (x), down from 1.1x at year-end 2010 and 2.8x at year-end 2008. Liquidity also remains quite strong, with $1.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $991 million of availability on the company's secured revolver (after accounting for $29 million of outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees) at year end 2011, leading to $2.2 billion in total available liquidity. Near-term debt maturities are light, with only $65 million in short-term debt and $39 million in current maturities of long-term debt coming due in 2012. TRW's next significant debt maturity is in 2014, when $550 million of senior unsecured notes mature. Looking ahead, Fitch expects TRW's revenue to be about flat in 2012 as production in the company's key European market declines, production growth at the Detroit Three slows and growth rates cool in emerging markets, such as China. Nonetheless, TRW's margins are expected to remain relatively strong, with Fitch's calculated EBITDA margin expected to remain above 10%, although it may be down slightly from the 2011 level. Capital spending is expected to grow by about $100 million in 2012 to support new business programs and international growth, but free cash flow is nonetheless expected to remain positive and sufficient to provide the company with further financial flexibility. The pace of additional debt reduction is likely slow in 2012 as Fitch expects TRW's options for opportunistic debt purchases are becoming more limited. Over the longer term, Fitch expects the company's business prospects will remain favorable, with stronger revenue, margin and free cash flow growth tied to an eventual improvement in European auto market conditions, as well as ongoing penetration into less mature markets like China, India and South America. On a consolidated basis, TRW's global pension plans were 101% funded at year-end 2011, although this was due to a significantly overfunded position (according to U.S. GAAP accounting) in the company's U.K. pensions. In the U.S., TRW's pensions were 75% funded, however, with a benefit obligation of $1.3 billion and plan assets of $957 million. On a dollar basis, the underfunded position of the U.S. plans was only $327 million at year-end 2011, which Fitch believes is manageable given TRW's liquidity position and free cash flow generation potential. As noted above, TRW made significant voluntary cash contributions to its plans in each of the past two years, and the company could elect to make further discretionary contributions to its plans over the intermediate term. The harmonization of TRW Automotive's secured credit facility rating with the company's IDR and senior unsecured rating reflects provisions in the facility that allow for the collateral to be released when the company is assigned an investment-grade rating from certain rating agencies. Although the conditions necessary to release the collateral have not yet been met, Fitch's rating for the facility incorporates the potential that the company could have the option to release the collateral in the near to intermediate term. Fitch could revise TRW's rating outlook to 'Positive' or upgrade the ratings in the intermediate term if the global automotive market remains healthy and the company continues to use free cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet. On the other hand, a meaningful slowdown in the global automotive market that leads to margin pressure and reduced free cash flow could lead Fitch to revise the Rating Outlook to 'Negative' or, in an extreme case, downgrade the ratings. A very adverse outcome from the antitrust investigations or a decision to significantly increase leverage to fund shareholder-friendly actions could also result in a negative rating action. However, Fitch believes there is substantial cushion in the ratings to withstand adverse developments before a negative rating action would be considered. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: TRW --Issuer default rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. TRW Automotive --IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; --Secured credit facility rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers' (Dec. 15, 2011).