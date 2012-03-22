FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: number of weakest links increases to 125
March 22, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: number of weakest links increases to 125

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 - The number of global weakest links increased to 125 on March 16
from 123 on Feb. 17, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research titled, "Global Weakest Links And Default Rates: An Uptick
In Weakest Links"	
	
Weakest links are issuers rated 'B-' and lower with either negative outlooks 	
or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 125 weakest links 	
have total rated debt worth $199.1 billion. 	
	
"In 2012, 23 issuers so far have defaulted through March 16, including 	
confidential entities," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global 	
Fixed Income Research. These defaulted issuers have outstanding debt worth 	
$24.4 billion. In 2011, 53 defaulted issuers had combined outstanding debt 	
worth $87.7 billion. By comparison, 82 issuers defaulted on debt worth $97.5 	
billion in 2010, and 264 issuers defaulted on debt worth $627.7 billion in 	
2009. 	
	
"A majority of the weakest links based in Greece are banks," said Ms. Vazza. 	
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 'CC' 	
long-term and 'C' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Hellenic Republic 	
(Greece) to 'SD' (selective default), following the Greek government's 	
retroactive insertion of collective action clauses in the documentation of 	
certain series of its sovereign debt on Feb. 23, 2012. 	
	
The 12-month-trailing global corporate speculative-grade default rate 	
increased to 2.2% in February from 2.13% in January. Regionally, the U.S. 	
corporate speculative-grade corporate default rate dipped slightly to 2.42% 	
from 2.43%, while the European default rate rose to 2.33% from 2%. The default 	
rate in the emerging markets also increased to 1.02% from 0.88%. 	
	
The U.S. has the highest number of weakest links with 75, or 60% of the global 	
total. By sector, media and entertainment, banks, forest products and building 	
materials, and consumer products have the greatest concentrations of weakest 	
links.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

