FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: global corporate new issuance improved in July
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: global corporate new issuance improved in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 - The demand for corporate bonds appears to be stabilizing, buoyed by
investors looking for better yielding alternatives or perhaps to diversify their
portfolios, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research, titled "Yield Hunters Boost Global Corporate New Issuance In
July." 

"Investor concerns over Europe's sovereign crisis and economic recession have 
also eased, partly resulting from the European Central Bank's commitment to 
helping the region," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed 
Income Research. Global corporate bond new issuance activity totaled $1.7 
trillion in the first seven months of 2012. Of this amount, $218 billion came 
to market in July--an improvement from the $199 billion average per month in 
the second quarter but slower than the more than $300 billion average per 
month in the first quarter. 

Investment-grade firms issued 60% of the $1.7 trillion total and 
speculative-grade firms issued 12%. Entities that Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services doesn't rate issued the remaining 28%. In contrast, of the total $2.4 
trillion that came to market in full-year 2011, investment-grade companies 
issued 57%, speculative-grade firms issued 12%, and unrated companies issued 
31%. By region, Europe accounted for 37% of the 2012 total, followed by the 
U.S. (32%), the emerging markets (19%), and the other developed region (12%)
 



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.