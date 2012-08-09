TEXT-S&P: global corporate new issuance improved in July

Aug 9 - The demand for corporate bonds appears to be stabilizing, buoyed by investors looking for better yielding alternatives or perhaps to diversify their portfolios, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Yield Hunters Boost Global Corporate New Issuance In July." "Investor concerns over Europe's sovereign crisis and economic recession have also eased, partly resulting from the European Central Bank's commitment to helping the region," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Global corporate bond new issuance activity totaled $1.7 trillion in the first seven months of 2012. Of this amount, $218 billion came to market in July--an improvement from the $199 billion average per month in the second quarter but slower than the more than $300 billion average per month in the first quarter. Investment-grade firms issued 60% of the $1.7 trillion total and speculative-grade firms issued 12%. Entities that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services doesn't rate issued the remaining 28%. In contrast, of the total $2.4 trillion that came to market in full-year 2011, investment-grade companies issued 57%, speculative-grade firms issued 12%, and unrated companies issued 31%. By region, Europe accounted for 37% of the 2012 total, followed by the U.S. (32%), the emerging markets (19%), and the other developed region (12%) The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.