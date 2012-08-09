TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate default tally now 51

Aug 9 - Global corporate defaults total 51 so far in 2012, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The Global Corporate Default Tally For 2012 Is Revised To 51, Though No Issuers Defaulted This Week." We added two issuers (one from the U.S. and one from Kazakhstan) to the total this week--both of which defaulted last month after we withdrew our ratings at the issuers' request. By region, 28 of the 51 defaulters were based in the U.S., 14 in the emerging markets, six in Europe, and three in the other developed region. In comparison, the 2011 total (through Aug. 8) was 23. Of the defaulters in 2011, 14 were based in the U.S., two in the emerging markets, two in Europe, and five in the other developed region. We expect the U.S. corporate trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate to increase to 3.7% by June 2013 from 2.7% as of June 2012. Our baseline projection is still lower than the long-term (1981-2011) average of 4.5%. A total of 57 issuers would need to default in the 12 months ending June 2013 to reach this projection. In contrast, 41 speculative-grade entities defaulted in the 12 months ended June 2012. Our baseline default forecast is based on current observations and future expectations of the likely path of the U.S. economy and financial markets. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.