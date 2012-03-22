FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
#Market News
March 22, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged
at 196 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
widened by 6 bps to 601 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
remained unchanged at 128 bps, 170 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB'
spread widened by 5 bps to 427 bps, 'B' expanded by 3 bps to 648 bps, and 'CCC'
expanded by 15 bps to 	
1,008 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions contracted by 1 bp to 296 bps. Banks, 	
utilities, and telecommunications remained flat at 305 bps, 201 bps, and 311 	
bps, respectively. Industrials widened by 1 bp to 287 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is equal to its one-year 	
moving average of 196 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 	
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving 	
average of 634 bps and its five-year moving average of 718 bps. We expect 	
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 	
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 	
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 	
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 	
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 	
continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

