#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates various Sprint Nextel loans/issues

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Overland Park, Kan.-based
wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.'s proposed senior notes (undetermined
amount and maturity date). The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We expect the
company to use net proceeds to repay upcoming maturities at subsidiary Nextel
Communications Inc. 

Standard & Poor's also revised the recovery rating on Sprint Nextel's existing 
senior unsecured debt to '3' from '4' following a revision in our approach to 
analyzing wireless carriers. Our revised approach applies the greater of two 
valuation methods. We estimate an enterprise value based on a multiple of 
projected emergence-level EBITDA in addition to an asset value approach based 
on the book value of spectrum licenses and discounted network assets. The 'B+' 
issue rating on the debt remains unchanged. (For a complete recovery analysis, 
see the recovery report on Sprint Nextel, to be published on RatingsDirect 
shortly). 

At the same time, we assigned issue-level ratings to existing Sprint credit 
facilities. The ratings include: 
     -- A 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Sprint Nextel's 
$2.25 billion senior unsecured revolver due 2013. The '2' recovery rating 
indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of 
payment default. The revolver benefits from guarantees from certain Sprint 
Nextel subsidiaries, which represent a large portion of the company's cash 
flows. Although our valuation is sufficient to provide for full recovery, we 
have capped our recovery ratings at '2' per our criteria for 'B' category 
credits, given the company's ability to incur additional debt. 
     -- A 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's $1 
billion senior secured credit facility due 2017, which is being used to 
finance equipment purchases for Sprint's network upgrade. The '1' recovery 
rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event 
of payment default. This facility is guaranteed by Sprint Nextel and secured 
by all equipment financed through draws under the facility. The recovery 
ratings on this facility are not capped at '2' because this facility is 
secured.

In addition, we withdrew our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Nextel 
Communications Inc. because we assess the credit risk of Sprint Nextel and its 
wholly owned subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. The issue-level and 
recovery ratings on all Nextel debt are not affected by this action.

Finally, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Sprint Nextel as we 
do not expect leverage to change as a result of the new notes offering. The 
outlook is negative.

During the 2012 second quarter, the company reported solid financial results, 
including revenue and EBITDA growth of 5% and 10%, respectively, year over 
year. This improvement came despite expenses for the company's network upgrade 
and upfront cash subsidies associated with the iPhone. Sprint Nextel benefited 
from a 7% increase in average revenue per user and subscriber growth on the 
prepaid and wholesale platform. As a result, operating lease-adjusted leverage 
improved to 5.8x from 6.1x in the first quarter of 2012. However, we expect 
leverage to rise in the second half of the year as network upgrade costs 
increase, which will likely pressure EBITDA. Moreover, we also expect that an 
iPhone refresh, which is likely to arrive in the second half of 2012, will 
temporarily hurt profitability measures given the likely rise in handset 
subsidies. 

The ratings on Sprint Nextel continue to reflect a "fair" business risk 
profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Key business risk 
factors include its weak profitability relative to other wireless carriers, 
significant competition from other wireless carriers and maturing industry 
conditions; execution risks related to its network upgrade; and higher churn 
compared with that of its peers. The company's highly leveraged financial risk 
profile incorporates our base-case scenario that debt to EBITDA will rise to 
the mid-6x area before declining to the mid-5x area by the end of 2013, 
ongoing free operating cash flow deficits, and "less than adequate" liquidity. 
Tempering factors include the company's position as the third-largest wireless 
carrier in the U.S. and a national footprint, our expectation for modest 
revenue growth from higher average revenue per user, and industry-leading data 
and smartphone penetration. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the full analysis on Sprint, published May 2, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sprint Capital Corp.
Nextel Finance Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating            B+/Negative/--

New Ratings

Sprint Nextel Corp.
 Senior Unsecured
  $2.25 bil revolver due 2013       BB-
   Recovery Rating                  2
 Senior nts                         B+
   Recovery Rating                  3

Nextel Systems Corp.

Senior Secured
  $1 bil credit facility due 2017   BB
   Recovery Rating                  1

Issue Rating Unchanged; Recovery Rating Revised

Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sprint Capital Corp.
Nextel Communications Inc.
                                    To              From
 Senior Unsecured                   B+              B+      
   Recovery Rating                  3               4

Ratings Withdrawn
                                    To              From
Nextel Communications Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating            NR/--           B+/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

