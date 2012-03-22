FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises 7 ratings on 2 AmeriCredit trusts
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P raises 7 ratings on 2 AmeriCredit trusts

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 22 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our ratings on seven subordinated classes from AmeriCredit 	
Automobile Receivables Trust's series 2010-3 and 2010-4 and removed them from 	
CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 6, 2011.	
     -- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes from 	
the same two series.	
    	
     March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on
seven classes of subordinated notes from AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables
Trust's series 2010-3 and 2010-4, and removed them from CreditWatch with
positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 6, 2011. In addition, we
affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on class A-2 and A-3 from the same transactions
(see rating list).	
	
Today's rating actions reflect each transaction's collateral performance to 	
date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the structure of each 	
transaction, and the respective credit enhancement levels. In addition, our 	
analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability, 	
payment priorities under various scenarios, and sector--and issuer-specific 	
analysis. In our opinion, the total credit support, as a percent of the 	
amortizing pool balance, compared with our revised expected remaining losses, 	
is adequate for each of the raised or affirmed ratings.	
	
We placed the long-term ratings on class B, C, and D from series 2010-3 and 	
2010-4, as well as class E from series 2010-4, on CreditWatch with positive 	
implications on Dec. 6, 2011 (see "Various Rating Actions On Long-Term Ratings 	
And SPURs Of 19 Series From AmeriCredit And Bay View Trusts," published Dec. 	
6, 2011). The CreditWatch placements reflected the fact that collateral 	
performance appeared to be trending better than our initial expectations; 	
however, we maintained our initial loss expectations at that time pending 	
further performance. After an additional four months of performance, we have 	
lowered our loss expectations to reflect the improvement and our future 	
expectations in performance trends (see table 1).	
	
Table 1	
Collateral Performance (%)	
As of March 2012 distribution 	
 	
                              Initial       Revised	
              Pool    Current lifetime      lifetime	
Series    Mo. Factor  CNL     CNL exp.      CNL exp.	
2010-3    18  63.46   2.21    12.50-13.00   6.60-6.80	
2010-4    16  57.75   2.27    11.75-12.25   5.75-5.95	
	
CNL-cumulative net loss. 	
	
Each transaction has credit enhancement in the form of a spread account, 	
overcollateralization, subordination for the more senior classes, and excess 	
spread. The credit support levels have grown for all outstanding classes as a 	
percent of the declining collateral balances (see table 2).	
	
Table 2	
Hard Credit Support	
As of the March 2012 distribution	
	
                                                Current	
                              Total hard        total hard	
                   Pool       credit support    credit support(ii)	
Series      Class  Factor(%)  at issuance(i)    (% of current)	
2010-3      A-2    63.46      37.60             61.91	
2010-3      A-3    63.46      37.60             61.91	
2010-3      B      63.46      29.85             49.69	
2010-3      C      63.46      19.80             33.86	
2010-3      D      63.46      10.50             19.20	
2010-4      A-2    57.75      35.20             62.28	
2010-4      A-3    57.75      35.20             62.28	
2010-4      B      57.75      27.95             49.73	
2010-4      C      57.75      18.95             34.15	
2010-4      D      57.75      10.10             18.82	
2010-4      E      57.75       7.75             14.75	
	
(i)Consists of a reserve account and overcollateralization, as well as 	
subordination for the higher rated tranches, and excludes excess spread that 	
can also provide additional enhancement. (ii)Total hard credit support at 	
issuance and Current total hard credit support are as a percent of the initial 	
pool balance.	
	
We incorporated cash flow analysis in the review of the series, which included 	
current and historical performance to estimate future performance. The various 	
cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on recoveries, timing 	
of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we believe are 	
appropriate given the transaction's current performance. The results 	
demonstrated, in our view, that all of the classes have adequate credit 	
enhancement at their raised and affirmed rating levels.	
	
We will continue to monitor the performance of each transaction to ensure that 	
the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our revised 	
cumulative net loss expectations under our stress scenarios for each of the 	
rated classes. 	
	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Long-Term Ratings And SPURs Of 19 Series 	
From AmeriCredit And Bay View Trusts, published Dec. 6, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan 	
Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011.	
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 	
2009.	
 	
 	
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust	
 	
LONG-TERM RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH POSITIVE	
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust	
                        Rating	
Series    Class     To        From 	
2010-3    B         AA+(sf)   AA(sf)/Watch Pos    	
2010-3    C         AA(sf)    A(sf)/Watch Pos     	
2010-3    D         AA-(sf)   BBB(sf)/Watch Pos   	
2010-4    B         AA+(sf)   AA(sf)/Watch Pos    	
2010-4    C         AA(sf)    A+(sf)/Watch Pos    	
2010-4    D         AA-(sf)   BBB(sf)/Watch Pos   	
2010-4    E         A+(sf)    BB(sf)/Watch Pos    	
 	
LONG-TERM RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust	
 	
Series   Class      Rating	
2010-3   A-2        AAA(sf)	
2010-3   A-3        AAA(sf)	
2010-4   A-2        AAA(sf)	
2010-4   A-3        AAA(sf)

