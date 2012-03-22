TEXT-S&P raises 7 ratings on 2 AmeriCredit trusts

March 22 - OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on seven subordinated classes from AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust's series 2010-3 and 2010-4 and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 6, 2011. -- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes from the same two series. March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on seven classes of subordinated notes from AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust's series 2010-3 and 2010-4, and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 6, 2011. In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on class A-2 and A-3 from the same transactions (see rating list). Today's rating actions reflect each transaction's collateral performance to date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the structure of each transaction, and the respective credit enhancement levels. In addition, our analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability, payment priorities under various scenarios, and sector--and issuer-specific analysis. In our opinion, the total credit support, as a percent of the amortizing pool balance, compared with our revised expected remaining losses, is adequate for each of the raised or affirmed ratings. We placed the long-term ratings on class B, C, and D from series 2010-3 and 2010-4, as well as class E from series 2010-4, on CreditWatch with positive implications on Dec. 6, 2011 (see "Various Rating Actions On Long-Term Ratings And SPURs Of 19 Series From AmeriCredit And Bay View Trusts," published Dec. 6, 2011). The CreditWatch placements reflected the fact that collateral performance appeared to be trending better than our initial expectations; however, we maintained our initial loss expectations at that time pending further performance. After an additional four months of performance, we have lowered our loss expectations to reflect the improvement and our future expectations in performance trends (see table 1). Table 1 Collateral Performance (%) As of March 2012 distribution Initial Revised Pool Current lifetime lifetime Series Mo. Factor CNL CNL exp. CNL exp. 2010-3 18 63.46 2.21 12.50-13.00 6.60-6.80 2010-4 16 57.75 2.27 11.75-12.25 5.75-5.95 CNL-cumulative net loss. Each transaction has credit enhancement in the form of a spread account, overcollateralization, subordination for the more senior classes, and excess spread. The credit support levels have grown for all outstanding classes as a percent of the declining collateral balances (see table 2). Table 2 Hard Credit Support As of the March 2012 distribution Current Total hard total hard Pool credit support credit support(ii) Series Class Factor(%) at issuance(i) (% of current) 2010-3 A-2 63.46 37.60 61.91 2010-3 A-3 63.46 37.60 61.91 2010-3 B 63.46 29.85 49.69 2010-3 C 63.46 19.80 33.86 2010-3 D 63.46 10.50 19.20 2010-4 A-2 57.75 35.20 62.28 2010-4 A-3 57.75 35.20 62.28 2010-4 B 57.75 27.95 49.73 2010-4 C 57.75 18.95 34.15 2010-4 D 57.75 10.10 18.82 2010-4 E 57.75 7.75 14.75 (i)Consists of a reserve account and overcollateralization, as well as subordination for the higher rated tranches, and excludes excess spread that can also provide additional enhancement. (ii)Total hard credit support at issuance and Current total hard credit support are as a percent of the initial pool balance. We incorporated cash flow analysis in the review of the series, which included current and historical performance to estimate future performance. The various cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on recoveries, timing of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we believe are appropriate given the transaction's current performance. The results demonstrated, in our view, that all of the classes have adequate credit enhancement at their raised and affirmed rating levels. We will continue to monitor the performance of each transaction to ensure that the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our revised cumulative net loss expectations under our stress scenarios for each of the rated classes. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Various Rating Actions On Long-Term Ratings And SPURs Of 19 Series From AmeriCredit And Bay View Trusts, published Dec. 6, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011. -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust LONG-TERM RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH POSITIVE AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust Rating Series Class To From 2010-3 B AA+(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Pos 2010-3 C AA(sf) A(sf)/Watch Pos 2010-3 D AA-(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Pos 2010-4 B AA+(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Pos 2010-4 C AA(sf) A+(sf)/Watch Pos 2010-4 D AA-(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Pos 2010-4 E A+(sf) BB(sf)/Watch Pos LONG-TERM RATINGS AFFIRMED AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust Series Class Rating 2010-3 A-2 AAA(sf) 2010-3 A-3 AAA(sf) 2010-4 A-2 AAA(sf) 2010-4 A-3 AAA(sf)