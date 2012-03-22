FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. multifamily strong, signaling underwriting risk
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. multifamily strong, signaling underwriting risk

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S-based transportation and industrial product manufacturer J.B. 	
Poindexter's operating performance and credit measures have improved, and we 	
believe that the company's proposed refinancing of its 2014 maturity notes 	
will strengthen its liquidity.	
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 	
'B' corporate credit rating.	
     -- We also are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the company's 	
proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2022.	
     -- The outlook is positive, reflecting the possibility of an upgrade over 	
the next 12 months if the company continues to improve operations and if its 	
growth initiatives do not hurt its credit metrics.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on J.B. Poindexter & Co. Inc. and revised the outlook 	
to positive from stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating and 	
'4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million senior unsecured 	
notes due 2022.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation and outlook revision to positive reflect Poindexter's improved 	
operating and financial performance in 2011 and the possibility for a 	
one-notch-higher rating if these trends are sustained in 2012 and if the 	
company's various growth initiatives do not result in weaker performance, cash 	
flow, and credit ratios. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" 	
and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define 	
these terms. 	
	
Poindexter manufactures van and truck bodies, truck accessories, specialty 	
vehicles, and packaging materials in North America. It also provides 	
precision-engineered services to the oil and gas industry. Its 	
transportation-related businesses account for more than two-thirds of sales, 	
although the energy-related manufacturing business tends to have higher 	
margins. Historically, revenues and cash flows have exhibited significant 	
volatility because customers adjust the replacement cycles of their truck and 	
van fleets according to economic conditions and because order patterns for new 	
fleet vehicles tend to be inconsistent. The company also has a concentrated 	
customer base in its truck, van, and energy businesses.	
	
Operating performance improved across most of its transportation and energy 	
segments last year, and we expect that the company will continue to benefit 	
from positive demand trends in 2012. This is based on our outlook for modest 	
growth in the U.S. economy and rising oil prices. In addition, operational 	
improvements and the benefits of lean manufacturing efforts are enhancing 	
profitability. Still, we note that the company has in the past experienced 	
occasional operational inefficiencies that have temporarily hurt 	
profitability, and operational execution remains a risk. Overall, we expect 	
market conditions to remain highly competitive, which will limit the potential 	
for margin improvement despite a leaner cost structure.	
	
The company has a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Credit measures 	
improved in 2011, but we expect they will remain volatile, reflecting business 	
cyclicality. Pro forma for the proposed $200 million notes issuance, operating 	
lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be about 3.8x, and funds from 	
operations to total debt will be greater than 15%. These metrics are somewhat 	
better than our expectations for the rating of about 5x debt to EBITDA and 10% 	
FFO to total debt. The ratings take into account both the company's frequent 	
acquisitions and the sole control of its shareholder and founder, John 	
Poindexter. Execution of the company's business and financial strategy largely 	
depends on Mr. Poindexter.	
	
Liquidity	
We expect that the company will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover 	
its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. 	
Our assessment of Poindexter's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash, to 	
exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. 	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 	
15%.	
	
Liquidity sources include our expectation of free operating cash flow of more 	
than $10 million in 2012, about $80 million of cash on hand after giving 	
effect to the proposed note issuance, and full availability under the 	
company's new $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The facility 	
matures in December 2013, although the company has the option to extend it to 	
March 2016. A minimum fixed-charge covenant of 1.25x governs borrowing 	
availability. Liquidity uses will include working capital needs, which can 	
fluctuate with the seasonality of transportation business. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 	
Poindexter to be published on RatingsDirect immediately after this report) 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. We could raise the rating by one notch over the next 	
12 months if the company sustains its positive operating performance trends 	
and if its growth initiatives do not hurt its credit measures. Following a 	
revenue increase of more than 25% in 2011, we believe growth rate will 	
moderate but should remain positive in 2012. Our assumptions include: 	
     -- Sustained mid-40% market share in the truck body and van businesses; 	
     -- Relatively flat step-van demand and mid- to high-single-digit growth 	
in medium-duty truck production; 	
     -- Mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in the specialty 	
manufacturing group on the back of a 15% rise in oil prices, as our economists 	
expect. 	
	
We also assume modest overall margin expansion, with additional volumes and 	
cost efficiencies partly offset by competitive pricing conditions across all 	
segments. 	
	
Notwithstanding our expectations of higher capital spending for growth 	
initiatives, this should translate into positive free cash flow and credit 	
measures remaining satisfactory for the rating, including adjusted total debt 	
to EBITDA less than 4X and FFO to total debt greater than 15%--if achieved and 	
sustainable, these would be consistent with a higher rating.	
	
However, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company experiences 	
shortfalls in its operating performance and falls short of our expectations, 	
either because of a cyclical downturn or inefficiencies. We likely would 	
revise the outlook, for instance, if EBITDA weakened back toward $45 million 	
for this year (compared with about $60 million in 2011) or if growth 	
initiatives hurt cash flow generation and caused financial leverage to weaken 	
toward 5x. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                 To                 From	
J.B. Poindexter & Co. Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating         B/Positive/--      B/Stable/--	
 Senior unsecured                B                  	
 Recovery rating                 4          	
	
Ratings Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $200 mil. notes due 2022       B	
  Recovery rating                4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

