TEXT-S&P: Canadian banks look to cut costs to ease earnings pressure
March 22, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Canadian banks look to cut costs to ease earnings pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 - Several trends are testing the Canadian banks' operating
performance, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services. The commentary, "Canadian Banks Prepare To Tighten Their Belts To
Offset An Earnings Squeeze," says that persistent low interest rates and fierce
pricing competition are cutting into retail margins, while high domestic
consumer debt is beginning to slow demand for credit. And the uncertainties
pervading the global economy and capital markets have the potential to constrain
revenue growth this year. 	
	
"We expect Canadian banks to focus on cutting costs and raising banking fees 	
to combat the pressures on earnings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 	
Lidia Parfeniuk. We believe that the current high level of trading income is 	
unsustainable because capital markets remain fragile. "But if the early signs 	
of stronger economic prospects for Canada and the U.S., and diminishing tail 	
risk in Europe firm into lasting trends, we would expect the constraints on 	
overall revenues to ease," added Ms. Parfeniuk. 	
	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

