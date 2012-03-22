TEXT-Fitch affirms Gable Funding plc

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gable Funding plc's (Gable) notes, as follows: GBP178m Class A1a (XS0602366311): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP178m Class A1b (XS0602368440): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP225m Class A2a (XS0602370008): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP225m Class A2b (XS0602370420): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP150m Class A3a (XS0602370776): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP150m Class A3b (XS0602370933): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP170m Class B (XS0602371154): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable The Outlooks on the Class A notes have been revised to Negative from Stable due to the rating cap of notes to the UK sovereign rating ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'). The affirmations reflect sufficient levels of credit enhancement (CE) driven by the deleveraging of the transaction as well as the notes' ability to withstand Fitch's stresses. The agency expects CE levels to increase as the underlying loans pay down. The current portfolio comprises 65 loans from 56 obligors with only one loan (rated 'BBB*') in the construction phase. Obligor concentration has increased slightly since closing; currently the top one and top five obligors account for 5% and 22% of the portfolio, respectively. The average quality of the portfolio and average recovery rate have not changed since closing in 2011 and currently stand at 'BBB-*'/'BB+*' and 83%, respectively. At closing, the yield reserve was established to address the interest shortfall for the class A1 and A2 notes. As of December 2011, the balance was GBP65m versus GBP70m at close. Fitch notes that amortisation of the fund has been within the agency's expectations. Gable is a static, cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO) of GBP1.45bn project finance loans originated or acquired by Lloyds TSB Bank plc and Bank of Scotland plc. The portfolio comprises Private Finance Initiative (PFI) loans in the United Kingdom. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports. Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011'; 'Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance Collateralised Debt Obligations', dated 10 August 2011; 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions