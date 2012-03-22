TEXT-Fitch downgrades JPMCC 2006-CIBC15; affirms super sr classes

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

March 22 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes and removed from Rating Watch Negative two classes of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. (JPMCC), series 2006-CIBC15 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, due to further pool deterioration, most of which involves increased projected losses on loans in special servicing. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 19.2% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 20.4%, including losses already incurred to date. Fitch expects losses associated with the specially-serviced loans to deplete classes C through K, and to also impact class B.

As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool’s aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 8.4% to $1.940 billion from $2.118 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls totaling $14.8 million are affecting classes C through NR. There are currently 19 specially serviced loans (21.3%), including five of the top 15 loans (15%) in the transaction. Fitch has also identified an additional 26 loans (27%) as Fitch Loans of Concern.

The largest contributors to modeled losses are three (21.5%) of the top 15 loans in the transaction, one (3.3%) of which is currently in special servicing.

The largest contributor to modeled losses (15.1%) is secured by a 606,809 square foot (sf) office property, designated a historical landmark, located in Washington, DC, approximately three blocks from the White House. Property performance has significantly declined due to the bankruptcy and vacancy in 2011 of the largest tenant, Howrey Simon Arnold & White, which represented (54%) of the property’s net rentable area (NRA). As a result, property occupancy dropped to 49% as of January 2012, a significant decline from 99% occupancy in 2011. Currently, the largest remaining tenants are Baker Botts, LLP (24%), General Electric Company (8%), and Live Nation (Warner Theatre) (7%), with lease expirations in 2020, 2016, and September 2012; respectively. An additional 12% of the NRA will expire before the end of 2012. Per the master servicer, the borrower continues to aggressively market the vacant space and continues discussions with a few prospective tenants.

The second largest contributor to modeled losses (3.3%) is a specially-serviced loan secured by two regional malls totaling 967,872 square feet (sf), located in Rome, GA and Hermitage, PA. The loan was transferred to special servicing in October 2008 due to imminent default. The loan was initially secured by a portfolio of four regional malls totaling 1.9 million sf located across four states. Two of the properties were sold in April and November 2010 and were released from the portfolio. The two remaining properties are currently real estate owned (REO) and are currently being marketed for sale. The most recent servicer reported debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the properties as of year-end (YE) 2010 was 0.30 times (x). The most recent appraisals from October 2011 indicate a value significantly below the remaining loan balance.

The third largest contributor to modeled losses (3.1%) is a loan secured by a 404-key hotel located in Scottsdale, AZ. The most recent servicer reported DSCR for YE 2010 was 0.62x, up from 0.29x YE 2009 but down significantly from the 1.93x reported at issuance. The loan remains current as the borrower continues to fund debt service shortfalls out of pocket. The property’s performance continues to lag its competitive set in terms of occupancy, average daily rate (ADR), and revenue per available room (RevPAR). According to the February 2012 STR Global (STR) report, the property’s occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR were 51.9%, $125.68, and $65.28, respectively, compared to the competitive set’s performance of 61.4%, $132.31, and $81.27.

Fitch has downgraded, removed from Rating Watch Negative, and assigned Recovery Estimates (REs), as indicated:

--$211.8 million class A-M to ‘BBsf’ from ‘Asf’; Outlook Negative;

--$164.2 million class A-J to ‘CCCsf’, RE 0% from ‘B-sf’;

--$37.1 million class B to ‘CCsf’, RE 0% from ‘CCCsf’, RE 100%;

--$15.9 million class C to ‘Csf’, RE 0% from ‘CCCsf’, RE 100%;

--$31.8 million class D to ‘Csf’, RE 0% from ‘CCsf’, RE 40%.

Fitch also affirms the following classes as indicated:

--$59.5 million class A- 3 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$1.001 billion class A-4 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$82.3 million class A-SB at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$221.8 million class A-1A at ‘AAAsf; Outlook Stable;

--$26.5 million class E at ‘Csf’, RE 0%;

--$29.1 million class F at ‘Csf’, RE 0%;

--$26.5 million class G at ‘Csf’, RE 0%;

--$21.2 million class H at ‘Csf’, RE 0%;

--$7.9 million class J at ‘Csf’, RE 0%;

--$2.9 million class K at ‘Dsf’, RE 0%;

--$0 class L at ‘Dsf’, RE 0%;

--$0 class M at ‘Dsf’, RE 0%;

--$0 class N at ‘Dsf’, RE 0%;

--$0 class P at ‘Dsf’, RE 0%.

Class A-1 has paid in full.

Fitch does not rate class NR.

Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only classes X-1 and X-2. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on the interest-only class, see ‘Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities’, dated June 23, 2010.)