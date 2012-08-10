FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Procter & Gamble's senior unsecured notes 'AA-'
August 10, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Procter & Gamble's senior unsecured notes 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating to Cincinnati, Ohio-based Procter & Gamble
Co.'s (P&G; AA-/Stable/A-1+) $1 billion floating rate senior unsecured
notes due February 2014 and EUR1 billion 2% senior unsecured notes due 2022. P&G
issued the notes under the company's most recent Rule 415 shelf registration. We
believe credit protection measures will remain fairly steady in fiscal 2013
(ending June 30), including lease- and pension-adjusted leverage in the 2x area
and the ratio of funds from operations to total debt at or close to 40%.

The ratings on P&G reflect our belief the company will continue to have an 
"excellent" business profile, based on its broad geographic and product 
diversity, strong global market positions, and diversified brand portfolio. 
The company's "modest" financial profile reflects our expectation it will 
continue to generate robust cash flow while maintaining strong liquidity and a 
moderate financial policy. P&G had approximately $29.8 billion of reported 
debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012.

Our other ratings on the company, including the 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' 
short-term corporate credit ratings, remain unchanged. (For the complete 
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on P&G, published 
June 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) The outlook is stable.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST 

Procter & Gamble Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  AA-/Stable/A-1+

New Rating

Procter & Gamble Co.
 $1 bil. sr unsecd notes due 2014         AA-
 EUR1 bil. 2% sr unsecd notes due 2022      AA-

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

