TEXT-S&P corrects Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables 2009-A ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables Trust 2009-A's $60 million receivables-backed notes to 'AA (sf)' from NR. We assigned an 'AA (sf)' rating to the notes on June 29, 2009, and then affirmed the rating on June 17, 2011. On June 22, 2012, the rating was changed to NR due to an error in entering the notes' legal final maturity date. The rating should have remained at 'AA (sf)'. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables Trust 2009-A $330 Million Notes 'AA (sf)' Ratings Affirmed, June 17, 2011 -- Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables Trust 2009-A $330 Million Notes Rated, June 29, 2009 -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Measuring Performance: The Sales-Based Approach For Trade Receivables, Sept. 1, 2004 -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Structural Considerations For Trade Receivables, Sept. 1, 2004 -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Calculating Credit Enhancement For Trade Receivables, Sept. 1, 2004 -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Evaluating Trade Receivable Credit-Related Risks, Sept. 1, 2004 (New York Ratings Team)