TEXT-S&P corrects Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables 2009-A ratings
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables 2009-A ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables Trust 2009-A's $60 million
receivables-backed notes to 'AA (sf)' from NR. We assigned an 'AA (sf)' rating
to the notes on June 29, 2009, and then affirmed the rating on June 17, 2011. On
June 22, 2012, the rating was changed to NR due to an error in entering the
notes' legal final maturity date. The rating should have remained at 'AA (sf)'.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available here

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables Trust 2009-A $330 Million Notes 
'AA (sf)' Ratings Affirmed, June 17, 2011
     -- Alliance Laundry Equipment Receivables Trust 2009-A $330 Million Notes 
Rated, June 29, 2009
     -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Measuring Performance: The Sales-Based 
Approach For Trade Receivables, Sept. 1, 2004
     -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Structural Considerations For Trade 
Receivables, Sept. 1, 2004
     -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Calculating Credit Enhancement For Trade 
Receivables, Sept. 1, 2004
     -- Trade Receivables Criteria: Evaluating Trade Receivable Credit-Related 
Risks, Sept. 1, 2004

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
