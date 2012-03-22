TEXT-S&P revises CNH Global outlook to stable from negative

March 22 - Overview -- We affirmed the corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based equipment manufacturer CNH Global N.V.'s majority owner, Fiat Industrial SpA, and revised the outlook to stable from negative. -- We are taking the same rating action on CNH, given the close ties between CNH and Fiat, and on its wholly owned captive finance subsidiary CNH Capital. -- The stable outlook on CNH indicates that if we continue to view CNH as core to Fiat Industrial SpA, we would raise or lower the ratings on CNH if we take the same action on the parent. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on CNH Global N.V., including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we affirmed the ratings on CNH Global's wholly owned captive finance subsidiary CNH Capital LLC, which we believe is a core holding of the parent. That rating is the same as that on CNH Global's nearly 88% owner, Fiat Industrial SpA. For both issuers, the outlook is stable. Rationale We affirmed the ratings on agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer CNH after taking the same action on CNH's Italy-based parent, Fiat Industrial SpA, earlier today. Fiat owns approximately 88% of CNH Global, which we consider to be one of the Fiat Industrial's core holdings. Therefore, the ratings on CNH Global reflect the financial and business risk profiles of its parent. We expect CNH Global's operating performance to continue to improve as demand benefits from solid global farmer incomes and a rebound in construction. In 2012, we expect CNH's equipment operations sales to exceed $19 billion and the reported EBIT margin to approach 9%. This rebound will benefit the credit measures of Fiat Industrial: Fiat Industrial's 2012 credit metrics should be in line with the low end of our 20%-25% FFO to debt and 3.5x-4x debt to EBITDA benchmarks, and we expect that they will slowly strengthen in coming years. CNH Global has a "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term. It is the world's second-largest agricultural equipment maker and a major manufacturer of construction equipment, positions we expect the company to maintain. Product diversification across its agricultural equipment segment (about 80% of 2011 revenues) and construction equipment segment (about 20%) along with good geographic diversification support our assessment of CNH Global's business profile. We view CNH Global's financial risk profile as "significant," considering the financial profile and credit measures of CNH Global's parent organization, Fiat Industrial. CNH Global's cash balances (including deposits in cash management systems of Fiat affiliates) are healthy. Our assessment of the financial risk profile also considers the significant use of the asset-backed securities (ABS) markets for the company's captive finance operation. The ratings on CNH Capital LLC, a wholly owned captive finance company that provides financial services for CNH customers located in the U.S. and Canada, reflect those on CNH Global, its parent. We view this subsidiary as a core holding of CNH Global given its strategic importance to the parent, CNH Global's ability to influence CNH Capital's actions, and our expectation that the parent would provide financial support to the capital company in times of need. CNH Capital's receivables account for more than half of the total managed portfolio of CNH Global's worldwide financial services organization. We believe CNH Capital's financial services are a key offering that facilitates the sale of its CNH Global's equipment. The 'BB' issue rating on CNH Capital's senior unsecured notes reflects the capital company's heavy reliance on secured debt, primarily through asset-backed securitization (ABS) transactions, which we consider to have encumbered a significant majority (more than 70%) of the assets on its balance sheet. These transactions could materially weaken recovery prospects for the unsecured debtholders in the event of a default. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CNH Global reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents exceeded $6 billion (including about $4.1 billion deposited with Fiat affiliates). The equipment operations reported about $5.2 billion of this cash, and we believe sources of funds will be well in excess of uses for at least the next two years. CNH Global relies heavily on the ABS funding markets for its wholesale and customer finance operations. We consider demonstrated access to the unsecured note market (through CNH Capital's issuance in 2011), diversifying CNH's funding sources, to be a positive development. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CNH Global to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We consider the rating and outlook on Fiat Industrial in our rating and outlook on CNH Global because we believe CNH Global is a core holding of the group. Likewise, we consider CNH Global's captive finance subsidiary, CNH Capital, to be a core holding of CNH Global. The stable outlook reflects our belief that Fiat Industrial's 2012 credit metrics should be in line with the low end of our 20%-25% FFO-to-debt and our 3.5x-4x debt-to-EBITDA targets, and our expectation that they will slowly strengthen in coming years. A rating upgrade or downgrade would follow that of the broader entity so long as we continue to consider CNH Global a core holding of Fiat Industrial SpA.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                         To                  From
CNH Global N.V.
Corporate credit rating  BB+/Stable/--       BB+/Negative/--

CNH Capital LLC
Corporate credit rating  BB+/Stable/--       BB+/Negative/--
Senior unsecured         BB

CNH America LLC
Senior unsecured         BB+
Recovery rating          4

Case New Holland Inc.
Senior unsecured         BB+
Recovery rating          4 