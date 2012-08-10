TEXT-Fitch updates commercial real estate criteria for covered bonds

Aug 10 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered BondsAug 10 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for analysing asset related risks of commercial real estate loans that are used as collateral for covered bonds. The report replaces the previous report "Criteria for the Analysis of Covered Bonds Secured by Commercial Real Estate" dated 12 August 2011. Fitch has made several changes to its criteria, all of them being limited in terms of rating impact. The three main changes are the introduction of a benefit for tenant granularity, the consideration of additional securities related to the cover assets, and an adjustment of the default modelling for loans secured by multifamily properties (MFH). With the updated methodology, Fitch recognizes the benefit of tenant granularity in its recovery analysis for loans that are assumed to default immediately based on their current property income. Whereas previously the assumed property income was adjusted downwards under the assumption that all tenants would default in a stress scenario, now Fitch uses a rating dependent default rate to adjust the property income until lease expiry. Additional securities will now be considered in the recovery analysis if they are solely available for the benefit of the bondholders, held in cash or highly rated sovereign bonds, and assumed to have a material impact on the portfolio's expected loss.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria Covered Bonds Rating Criteria EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO