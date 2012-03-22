FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Bladex's bonds 'BBB(exp)'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 - Based on the documentation provided, Fitch Ratings expects to
rate Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's (Bladex) upcoming USD senior
unsecured notes (the notes) 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.	
	
The notes - for an amount to be determined - will be Bladex's senior unsecured
obligations and will rank pari passu with all of Bladex's existing and future
unsecured obligations but will be effectively subordinated to any future secured
indebtedness.	
	
Principal under the notes will mature in either three or five years and they
will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance; interest
payments will be made semi-annually.	
	
The expected rating of the notes is at the same level of the bank's long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB', which is driven by Bladex's
Viability Rating of 'bbb'. Bladex will use the proceeds from the planned issue
for general corporate purposes.	
	
Bladex is a specialized bank established by the central banks of Latin American
and Caribbean countries to support trade finance in the region.	
	
Fitch rates Bladex as follows:	
	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;	
--Short-term IDR 'F2';	
--Viability Rating 'bbb';	
--Support Rating '5';	
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
Diego Alcazar	
Director	
+1-212-908-0396	
Fitch, Inc.	
One State Street Plaza	
New York, NY 10004	
	
Secondary Analyst	
Theresa Paiz	
Senior Director	
+1-212-908-0500	
	
Committee Chairperson	
Ana Gavuzzo	
Senior Director	
+54-11-5235-8133	
	
	
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

