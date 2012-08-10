FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Texas' $9.8 bln 2012 TRANs 'F1+'
August 10, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Texas' $9.8 bln 2012 TRANs 'F1+'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'F1+' rating to the following state of
Texas (the state) tax and revenue anticipation notes (TRANs):

--$9.8 billion TRANS, series 2012.

The TRANs, which are dated Aug. 30, 2012 and due Aug. 30, 2013, are for bid on
Aug. 21, 2012 and are not callable.

SECURITY

The TRANs are limited obligations of the state secured by a pledge of and lien
on amounts held in the proceeds account, the payment account and sinking account
of the note fund.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

--Projected borrowable resources provide ample coverage on each set-aside
payment date.
--Legal protections are sound.
--State financial operations are generally conservative, and cash balances are
growing even as cash flow borrowing needs have remained high.
--Assumptions for economic and revenue performance in fiscal year 2013 appear
conservative.
--State finances are dependent on consumption-based (primarily sales) taxes, and
education, property tax relief and capital needs represent long-term pressures
on the state's resources.
--Fitch rates the state's long-term general obligation (GO) bonds 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.

CREDIT PROFILE

The 'F1+' rating on Texas' series 2012 TRANs reflects adequate coverage for each
set-aside payment from projected general revenue and borrowable resources and a
history of conservative economic and revenue assumptions. Since the last
recession, the state has benefited from a solid economic recovery relative to
other U.S. states, accompanied by resurgent sales tax and resource-related
revenues. Cash balances have likewise expanded, both in the general revenue fund
(GRF) and in borrowable funds.

The TRANs do not carry a GO pledge but are payable from deposits in the payment
and sinking accounts of the note fund. TRANs are issued annually for cash
management, with the series 2012 notes selling under a $9.8 billion fiscal 2013
authorization. The state has issued TRANs annually for more than two decades to
address an annual cash flow mismatch tied to the timing of school aid
disbursements early in the fiscal year. Although the $9.8 billion in series 2012
TRANs is lower than the $10.3 billion borrowed for cash flow in the current
fiscal year, the planned borrowing remains high relative to historical
experience prior to the current biennium.

TRANs repayment is derived primarily from transfers of the GRF to the sinking
and payment accounts, with six scheduled payment dates. The final set-aside of
$2.45 billion takes place on Aug. 23, 2013, and the fiscal year ends on Aug. 31,
2013. The state comptroller has access to substantial borrowable resources for
GRF cash flow needs including transfers for note repayment. Borrowables are
forecast to average $12.6 billion per month through fiscal 2013. Coverage from
GRF ending cash and borrowable resources together on each set-aside date is
good, ranging from 32.7 times (x) on March 29, 2013 to 3.6x on Aug. 23, 2013,
the final set-aside payment date.

Borrowable resources include the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF), currently
funded at $6.1 billion and forecast to rise to $8.1 billion by the end of fiscal
2013. After a $3.2 billion draw from the ESF in fiscal 2011 to help close the
forecast fiscal 2011 operating budget gap, there are no planned draws on the ESF
balance through the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium, and any draw would require a
three-fifths vote of the general assembly. Oil and natural gas production taxes,
the source of deposits to the ESF, continue to overperform earlier estimates.
The ESF balance is not legally available on Aug. 31, 2013, the final day of the
biennium.

The state has customarily forecast cash flows conservatively. Excluding
borrowable resources, the fiscal year 2013 GRF cash balance is forecast to begin
at negative $1.8 billion and end at negative $1.6 billion, after final TRAN
set-aside payment. The series 2012 TRANs represent 13.2% of forecast fiscal 2013
cash receipts. The fiscal 2013 forecast reflects continued economic rebound,
with the state benefiting from broad economic gains and the strength of the
energy sector. However, the pace of gains is expected to moderate from recent
levels, reflecting the impact of the slow, uncertain national and international
outlook on the state's economy. Forecast expenditures are largely based on the
fiscal 2012-2013 biennium adopted budget, which included sizable baseline cuts
and a deferral of foundation school aid to maintain budgetary balance, although
public assistance expenditures are forecast to reflect supplemental needs and
the availability of higher revenues.

Fiscal 2012 actual performance through June has been well ahead of forecast
expectations. Revenues are 10.1% higher than forecast, driven largely by sales,
oil production and natural gas production taxes. For fiscal 2012, the state
issued $9.8 billion in TRANs and $500 million in CP notes for cash flow, both of
which mature on Aug. 30, 2012. All scheduled set aside payments have been made
to date. The state now estimates a year-end GRF cash balance of negative $1.8
billion, compared to a forecast balance of negative $6.7 billion upon issuance.
Borrowables as of year-end are currently estimated at $11 billion, including the
ESF.

Texas' long-term 'AAA' GO rating reflects its low debt burden, conservative
financial operations and a growth-oriented economy that continues to outpace
national averages. Financial pressures arise from the demand that rapid growth
places on the state's consumption-based tax system, including longer term
transportation needs and the state's commitment to education. The budget for the
fiscal 2012-2013 biennium relied on significant cuts to baseline projected
spending to maintain balance, while leaving untouched the ESF balance. Actual
revenue collections have consistently overperformed previous assumptions.

For further information on the State of Texas, please see Fitch's rating action
commentary 'Fitch Rates Texas Water Dev Board State GO Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook
Stable,' dated July 24, 2012, on Fitch's web site, www.fitchratings.com.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'Rating U.S. Municipal Short-Term Debt' (Dec. 8, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
Rating U.S. Municipal Short-Term Debt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
