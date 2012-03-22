TEXT-S&P corrects Colonial Bank ratings by withdrawing them

March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its 'R' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and its 'C' short-term certificate of deposit rating on Colonial Bank by withdrawing them. Colonial Bank was acquired by BB&T Corp. in 2009 as part of a purchase and assumption transaction initiated by the FDIC, Colonial Bank's receiver. We also corrected our rating on Colonial Bank's $280 million of 6.375% subordinated debt, due Dec. 1, 2015, by lowering it to 'D' from 'CC' and removing it from CreditWatch negative. Subsequently, we withdrew the rating on this issue. This rating was omitted when the ratings on the parent, Colonial BancGroup, were lowered and withdrawn on Sept. 11, 2009. RATINGS LIST Ratings Withdrawn To From Colonial Bank Issuer Credit Rating NR/NR R/--/R Short-Term CD Rating NR C Rating Lowered Colonial Bank Subordinated D CC/Watch Neg Rating Subsequently Withdrawn Colonial Bank Subordinated NR D Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.