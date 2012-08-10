FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co's notes
August 10, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co's notes

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'B/RR1' ratings to the following
proposed issuance by Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC (EFIH):

--$250 million 6.875% senior secured first lien notes due 2017;
--$600 million 11.75% senior secured second lien notes due 2022.

The 'RR1' Recovery Ratings indicate an outstanding recovery of 91 - 100%. The
second lien notes being issued are part of the same series as the outstanding
$1.15 billion senior secured second lien notes due 2022 that were issued in
February 2012.

The new first lien notes will be secured by EFIH's pledge of the collateral
consisting of all of the membership interests and other investments it owns in
Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings). The new notes
will be secured equally and ratably with the existing first lien debt at Energy
Future Holding Corp (EFH) and EFIH, which stood at $3.497 billion as of June 30,
2012. EFH/EFIH had approximately $500 million of first lien senior secured debt
capacity as of June 30, 2012.

The second lien notes will also be secured by the same collateral as the first
lien notes, except on a second priority basis. The new notes will be secured
equally and ratably with the existing EFIH second lien senior secured debt,
which consists of $1.15 billion 11.75% notes due 2022 and $406 million 11.00%
notes due 2021. EFH/EFIH had approximately $1.29 billion of first lien senior
secured debt capacity as of June 30, 2012.

EFIH plans to use $680 million of the net proceeds from the proposed offering to
pay a dividend to EFH in January 2013. EFH will then use the proceeds to repay
the remaining inter-company loan to Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company
LLC (TCEH). As of June 30, 2012, EFH had inter-company borrowings (guaranteed by
EFIH) from TCEH of $680 million. Till January 2013, the $680 million of proceeds
will be held in an escrow account. Holders of the notes will have no security
interest to the escrow account. The balance of the net proceeds will be used for
general corporate purposes.

EFIH has opportunistically accessed capital markets and, with the conclusion of
this offering, would have raised approximately $2 billion of debt year-to-date.
A significant portion of this has been utilized/ committed to repay the
inter-company loan to TCEH that stood at $1.6 billion at the end of 2011. The
repayment of the demand note does not alter the overall leverage at EFIH since
the inter-company notes were guaranteed by EFIH on a senior unsecured basis, but
the interest costs to EFIH does increase materially. While higher interest costs
at EFIH will impinge on liquidity, Fitch acknowledges that EFH has substantially
reduced the liquidity risk in the event that TCEH demanded repayment of the
inter-company notes.

Fitch continues to believe that the current highly leveraged capital structure
at TCEH is not sustainable, and some kind of default seems inevitable. Despite
the upward movement in the shorter-term natural gas prices and declining reserve
margins in Texas, Fitch believes it highly unlikely that power prices will
recover to levels required for TCEH to reach cash breakeven once the existing
natural gas hedges run out. TCEH's generation output continues to suffer from
partial economic back down as natural gas power plants displace coal units
during certain off-peak periods. While TXU Energy has been able to somewhat stem
customer defections and sustain attractive margins year-to-date due to falling
wholesale prices, intensified competition and significant headroom between TXU
Energy's and competitive offers is likely to put pressure on both margins and
customer retention.

Liquidity may not be a concern until 2014 given EFH/EFIH has the ability to
issue approximately $250 million first-lien and $700 million second-lien debt
after reflecting the current offering and based on debt incurrence restrictions
as of June 30, 2012. TCEH has the ability to issue $750 million of first-lien
debt and $1.88 billion of second-lien debt, of which $1 billion can be issued
for cash. TCEH has unlimited ability to issue first-lien debt for refinancing
purposes. Fitch's forecasts include an increase in leverage from an already
untenable level due to a need for higher borrowings to fund operations.

Fitch's assessment of the collateral valuation at EFH/ EFIH continues to depend
solely on the value of Oncor Holdings' 80% ownership interest in Oncor Electric
Delivery Company LLC (Oncor). Fitch values Oncor Holdings' proportional interest
in Oncor at $7.5 billion by using an 8.5x EV/EBITDA multiple and Oncor's
expected 2014 EBITDA of $1.8 billion. The current offering has no impact on
EFH/EFIH's instrument ratings since Fitch had contemplated issuance of
additional first and second lien debt in its analysis. Fitch had assumed, for
the purposes of the recovery analysis, that the permissible first-lien and
second-lien capacity as of June 30, 2012 was fully utilized by EFH/EFIH.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
(May 4, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).

