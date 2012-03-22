TEXT-S&P assigns BLX notes 'BBB' rating

March 22 - -- The ratings on BLX reflect the Panama-based bank's adequate business position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, above-average funding, and adequate liquidity compared with those of other Latin American banks. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' foreign currency rating to BLX's senior unsecured, medium-term euro notes equivalent to up to $350 million. -- We expect BLX will maintain its business niche as a regional specialist in trade finance, strong capitalization, and low credit losses. March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' foreign currency rating to the up to $350 million in senior unsecured notes issued by Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (BLX; BBB/Stable/A-2) under a medium-term euro program equivalent to up to $2.25 billion or the equivalent in other currencies. The notes will accrue interest at a fixed rate. The issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on BLX are supported by the bank's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "above-average" funding and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms) compared with measures of other Latin American banks. "The ratings reflect BLX's adequate business position in its business niche, our expectation of strong risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios and earnings capacity, and its adequate risk position embedded in average credit expansion and complexity compared with the industry's," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Laurence Wattraint. The ratings also consider the bank's better-than-average track record of losses and our assessment of risks that the bank's RAC framework doesn't cover as "moderate." The bank has access to ample and diverse funding sources, even though we consider its liquidity as "adequate" when compared with that of similar banks. We base our ratings on BLX on the bank's stand-alone credit profile rather than on our sovereign ratings on the Republic of Panama (BBB-/Positive/A-3), where BLX is domiciled, because of the bank's loan diversification throughout Latin America. BLX's largest exposure is in Brazil, where it has loans and investments representing 35% of its total exposures as of December 2011. Exposure to other Latin American countries is 65%, with no one country accounting for more than 15% as of December 2011. We don't believe that stress in any of the countries to which BLX is exposed will put the bank's capital and liquidity at risk. In fact, in the Argentine crisis, the bank was very successful in recovering on problematic loans, which had gone as high as 33%. BLX also raised capital and maintained adequate liquidity, in large part because of the short-term nature of its portfolio. Because central banks of several Latin American countries are shareholders of the bank, we believe that BLX could count on their support to recover from losses. The 'bbb-' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries in which BLX has exposure through its loan book--Brazil (35%), Colombia (14%), Mexico (8%), Argentina (7%), Chile (7%), Peru (7%), and Central America and Caribbean (29%)--as of December 2011. The weighted economic average risk is about '5'. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest risk (group '10'). Within the region, a common weakness for economic risk is low income per capita. Industry risk in Panama is '5', which we consider high risk, reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag international standards because the method for calculating capital requirements doesn't account for all risks that banks in Panama face. Also, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. We classify Panama as "support uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support. We consider BLX to have an "adequate" market position, growing customer base, and good knowledge of the trade finance business, which support our business position assessment of adequate. We believe BLX has an advantage because of the specialized products it offers and the expansion of agricultural and raw material exports within the region. For 2012, we expect growth to be similar as in previous years, at about 20%, even though the global economy might not be as favorable as it was in 2011. Nonetheless, the region will likely continue to benefit from high commodities and agricultural products exports. The bank specializes in short-term trade finance, and therefore its performance correlates with that of Latin American exports. Management has shown a strong ability to overcome difficult conditions and come up with new products to withstand bad times. During 2011, BLX achieved a more geographically diversified mix, with lower exposure to Brazil and expansion in Peru, Mexico, and Colombia, where it opened a new branch. Exposures are congruent with these countries' economic importance. We expect the bank will maintain its competitive advantage based on market and product knowledge and its status as a renowned stable trade finance product purveyor with a commitment from the region's central banks, which are also its shareholders. Capital and earnings are strong based on the bank's strong capital ratio, adequate quality of capital and earnings, and adequate earnings capacity. We expect the RAC ratio will remain above 12% during 2012. The capital is of good quality because it consists of paid-in capital and retained earnings. However, earnings are barely adequate--with an earnings buffer forecast for 2012 of 0.5%--because of a volatile asset management business that has strained core earnings over the past 18 months. As of December 2011, core earnings to adjusted assets improved to 1.3% from 0.5% at year-end 2010 on more-profitable lending to midsize companies and better trading income. We believe net interest income will improve in 2012 as the bank's loan volume to midsize companies and revenues from trading fall off as it reduces its bond position to invest in loans. The RAC ratio reflects most risks except for market risk; consequently, we view BLX's risk position as adequate. In Panama, a capital requirement for market risk calculation does not exist. We think market risk impact should be low because the proprietary trading position is small. We believe our RAC model considers the credit and operational risks adequately. Loss experience has been historically good despite the difficult economic environment in the region. At year-end 2011, gross nonperforming assets to customer loans were 0.7%, very similar to the level the bank registered a year earlier. We expect it will maintain problematic loans at less than 1% during 2012, despite greater exposure to more-risky midsize enterprises, as a result of adequate underwriting standards. The short-term tenor of its portfolio and special creditor status in some countries help it to withstand adverse economic conditions. We assess BLX's funding as above average and its liquidity as adequate, since the bank benefits from a solid customer deposit base, especially with central banks in the region, which are shareholders. BLX has also been able to diversify its funding through several local-currency issuances in countries where it operates and medium-term facilities from global banks. Aware of the risks of not having a lender of last resort in Panama, BLX maintains a prudent liquidity cushion. It enjoys, in our opinion, sufficient liquidity to support expansion, especially because 70% of its loan portfolio is short term. We don't expect its prudent liquidity management to change in the future. Our stable outlook considers that BLX's performance will remain good, based on strong capital and earnings and an adequate risk position. We expect the bank will maintain its business niche as regional a specialist in trade finance, strong capitalization, and low level of credit losses. Our base-case forecast contemplates credit losses below 1%, average loan portfolio growth of 20% for 2012, and maintenance of strong capitalization. We could lower the ratings if BLX's RAC ratio falls below 10%, core earnings to adjusted assets narrows consistently to below 0.5%, or credit losses grow above 3%. We don't foresee an upgrade in the short term.