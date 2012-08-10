TEXT-Fitch revises Stagecoach's outlook to stable

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has revised UK- and US-based bus and rail group, Stagecoach Group plc's (Stagecoach) and Stagecoach Transport Holdings plc's rating Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB' and Short-term IDRs at 'F3'. The Outlook revision follows a reduction in Fitch's expected leverage for Stagecoach and the continued resilience of the UK bus and rail segments, despite a weakened economic environment. Fitch expects that Stagecoach will continue to generate stable margins and maintain leverage at or below 2.5x (measured as adjusted net debt excluding restricted cash to funds from operations or FFO) in FY13-FY16. The ratings are supported by the earnings stability of Stagecoach's main UK-based operations, UK Bus which accounted for 79% of FY12 EBITA before group overheads and restructuring costs, and UK Rail, which accounted for 12%. The ratings also reflect the cash-generative nature of the group's business, adequate liquidity position, together with Fitch's expectation that Stagecoach will continue to generate positive free cash flow (FCF). Stagecoach's results for FY12 showed continued revenue growth for all its businesses. The performance in the UK business improved slightly from the previous year, despite higher fuel costs and government spending constraints. UK Rail performance was negatively impacted by losses incurred at East Midlands Railways in H1 before it earned revenue support from the government. The North American business performed well, albeit with some margin loss from the previous year. Fitch expects Stagecoach's acquisition of nine businesses and assets from Coach America Inc (Coach America) completed at the end of July to aid its growth strategy for Megabus and to contribute to North America revenue growth in the short to medium term. The acquisition was financed through existing committed bank facilities. Stagecoach reported GBP71m of unrestricted cash as of FYE12 and a further GBP178m of restricted cash is excluded from Fitch's liquidity analysis. Liquidity was also supported by GBP265m of undrawn committed facilities from a variety of banks due in 2016. This compares with GBP56m of short-term debt (including finance leases). While liquidity was weakened by the GBP340m cash return last year, it remains adequate due to the cash generative nature of the business. Underlying Stagecoach's cash flow generation capacity, Fitch's projected post-dividend FCF to net debt ratio is above 10% for FY13-FY15 (versus 4%-5% for Fitch-rated UK peers). WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Stagecoach has historically returned excess cash to shareholders, limiting the scope for rating upgrade, but were this policy to change and result in FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis, while maintaining strong trading and operating margins, a positive rating action could follow. Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: - A significant disappointment in trading, large acquisitions or franchise losses, higher dividends or shareholder returns, leading to prolonged period of elevated FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage below 5.0x on a sustained basis. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology