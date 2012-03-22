FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Q1 U.S. high yield defaults ahead of 2011 activity
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Q1 U.S. high yield defaults ahead of 2011 activity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 - Three issuers defaulted on $0.6 billion in bonds in February,
bringing the year-to-date U.S. high yield default tally to $2.5 billion and
resulting in a trailing 12-month default rate of 1.7%, according to Fitch
Ratings.	
	
At mid-March, however, four issuers had defaulted on an additional $1.6 billion
in bonds, including a large distressed debt exchange from Mohegan Tribal Gaming
Authority. Recent activity brings the defaulted issuer count to 10 thus far in
2012 on $4.1 billion in bonds, up from just four companies and $0.8 billion in
the first quarter of 2011.	
	
The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through February was 53.6% of
par.	
	
Secured bonds have been more heavily represented in the recent batch of defaults
and as such continue to boost overall recovery rates. While on a small sample,
the weighted average recovery rate on secured issues in the first two months of
the year was 72% of par, versus 23.6% for unsecured bonds.	
	
The rating mix of new bonds sold in the first two months of the year was roughly
in line with activity in the early part of 2011 with 40% of volume rated 'BB',
45% 'B' and 15.5% 'CCC' or lower.	
	
'CCC' or lower issuance remains robust but is running below the tier's market
weight of 18.9%. In addition, defaults continue to originate overwhelmingly from
this group, showing that despite strong investor demand for higher yielding
assets weak companies are not receiving a free pass.	
	
Over the past four years, 17 companies in Fitch's default index missed scheduled
interest payment dates but cured the shortfalls within the typical 30-day grace
period allowed under most bond indentures. Fitch has monitored these companies
and has observed that 11 subsequently missed another payment or restructured,
showing the seriousness of the 'grace period' miss. The average price of the
affected bonds fell further on the formal default event, from 44.6% following
the first cured shortfall to 37.5%.	
	
For additional information please see 'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight
February 2012' available on Fitch's web site, www.fitchratings.com, under Credit
Market Research.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - January 2012', Feb. 17, 2012;	
--'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - 2011 Review', Jan. 20, 2012;	
--'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - 2012 Outlook', Dec. 22, 2011.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight
- February 2012	
	
Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight -- January 2012	
Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - 2011 Review	
Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight -- 2012 Outlook

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.