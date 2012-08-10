TEXT-Fitch assigns Albion no 1 plc final ratings

Aug 10 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Albion No.1 plcAug 2012 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Albion No 1 plc's RMBS notes final ratings, as follows: GBP397,000,000 Class A: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable GBP84,720,000 Class Z VFN: assigned 'NRsf' The notes are backed by prime mortgage loans originated in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) by Leeds Building Society (LBS; 'A'/Stable/'F2'). This is the first standalone pass-through RMBS transaction by LBS under the Albion series. The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), LBS's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, and the transaction's financial and legal structure. CE for the class A note totals 18.1%, provided by the subordination of the class Z VFN note (15.1%), a non-amortising reserve fund (3%), fully funded by the class Z VFN at closing, and excess spread. LBS provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and all relevant fields were provided in the data tape. Fitch also received performance data on static arrears for originations since 2004 and loan by loan repossession data on 357 sold loans between 2010 and 2012, which were used to assess the quality of originations by the LBS and compared to similar data from other prime UK lenders. To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 12 August 2011, and available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity. Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Leeds Building Society and their legal advisors Allen & Overy LLP and Tods Muarry LLP. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'EMEA Master Rating Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions