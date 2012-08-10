TEXT-S&P looks at U.S. leveraged loans and bonds issuance

Aug 10 - After a short period of turbulence in the U.S. leveraged finance markets, renewed investor thirst for yield is once again sustaining solid issuance of speculative-grade nonfinancial corporate debt--at least for the time being, said an article published on Aug. 7, 2012, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The article, which is titled "The U.S. Leveraged Finance Market Chugs Along Despite Risks," says that speculative-grade (rated 'BB+' or lower) issuance was remarkably strong in the first half of last year, reflecting investor appetite and greater confidence in corporate credit quality. The market then hit a turbulent patch that lasted a few months--a fairly common occurrence in leveraged finance, where stretches of high volatility and shrinking capital market access often mark periods of robust issuance and market demand. Overall, our outlook for leveraged loans and bonds is mixed. Market pricing of credit risk has remained relatively stable for higher speculative-grade issues, even for those in the 'CCC' category. In fact, pricing in the U.S. is so attractive relative to conditions in Europe that some European borrowers have turned to the U.S. market to get new loans. From a fundamental credit perspective, however, our outlook continues be cautious, considering speculative-grade issuers' high exposure to the risks associated with slow economic growth and difficult macroeconomic conditions. This article is part of a special report on the leveraged finance markets in the U.S. and Europe that will be featured in the Aug. 15, 2012, edition of Standard & Poor's "CreditWeek." The other articles in this special report are: -- CLO Issuance Is Surging, Even Though The Credit Crisis Has Changed Some Of The Rules, Aug. 9, 2012 -- Leveraged Finance: U.S. Speculative-Grade Companies May Struggle To Continue Last Year's Revenue And EBIDTA Growth, Aug. 8, 2012 -- Default, Transition, and Recovery: U.S. Recovery Study: Recent Post-Bankruptcy Recovery Levels Disappoint Senior Unsecured Bondholders, Aug. 6, 2012 -- Sector Recovery Analysis: Unsecured Capital Structures And Strong Brands Support Recovery Ratings On European Automakers' Debt In 2012, July 30, 2012 -- Trends Affecting The European Leveraged Finance Market In 2012, July 24, 2012 -- Q&A: How Institutional Investors Can Help Kick-Start Funding For Mid-Market Companies, July 24, 2012 -- Unique Features In Oil And Gas Reserve-Based Lending Facilities Can Increase Companies' Default Risk, May 11, 2012 The reports are available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase copies of these reports by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.